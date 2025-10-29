The 30 most popular homes for sale in Mansfield

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Deltona, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Mansfield metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 479 Ross Rd, Bellville, OH 44813

- Views: 242

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,494

- Price per square foot: $244.31

- See 479 Ross Rd, Bellville, OH 44813 on Redfin.com

#2. 832 State Route, 314 N Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 175

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,827

- Price per square foot: $147.73

- See 832 State Route, 314 N Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#3. 65 Logan Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907

- Views: 158

- List price: $294,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,472

- Price per square foot: $200.34

- See 65 Logan Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907 on Redfin.com

#4. 1689 Middle Bellville Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Views: 142

- List price: $238,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,459

- Price per square foot: $163.74

- See 1689 Middle Bellville Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

#5. 2733 Stafford Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Views: 141

- List price: $268,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,722

- Price per square foot: $156.16

- See 2733 Stafford Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

#6. 212, Penn Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 140

- List price: $119,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,655

- Price per square foot: $72.45

- See 212, Penn Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#7. 1691 Willowick Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907

- Views: 139

- List price: $390,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 1691 Willowick Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907 on Redfin.com

#8. 126 Dawson Ave, Mansfield, OH 44906

- Views: 137

- List price: $60,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,310

- Price per square foot: $45.80

- See 126 Dawson Ave, Mansfield, OH 44906 on Redfin.com

#9. 1085 Lewis Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 136

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,032

- Price per square foot: $159.94

- See 1085 Lewis Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#10. 2641 State Route, 430 Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 132

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,901

- Price per square foot: $172.01

- See 2641 State Route, 430 Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#11. 6247 State Route, 61 Shelby, OH 44875

- Views: 120

- List price: $612,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,759

- Price per square foot: $221.82

- See 6247 State Route, 61 Shelby, OH 44875 on Redfin.com

#12. 1875 Mansfield-Lucas Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 118

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $201.32

- See 1875 Mansfield-Lucas Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#13. 601 Karlson Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Views: 118

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,752

- Price per square foot: $194.01

- See 601 Karlson Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

#14. 400 Garver Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 114

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 400 Garver Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#15. 174 W Main St, Lucas, OH 44843

- Views: 104

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,352

- Price per square foot: $192.31

- See 174 W Main St, Lucas, OH 44843 on Redfin.com

#16. 405 Plainview Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907

- Views: 104

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,464

- Price per square foot: $61.41

- See 405 Plainview Ave, Mansfield, OH 44907 on Redfin.com

#17. 2735 Millsboro Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 104

- List price: $594,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,208

- Price per square foot: $185.32

- See 2735 Millsboro Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#18. 2714 Lucas Perrysville Rd, Lucas, OH 44843

- Views: 103

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,464

- Price per square foot: $119.54

- See 2714 Lucas Perrysville Rd, Lucas, OH 44843 on Redfin.com

#19. 57 Mayfair Rd, Lexington, OH 44904

- Views: 102

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,340

- Price per square foot: $179.10

- See 57 Mayfair Rd, Lexington, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

#20. 5800 Ankneytown Rd, Bellville, OH 44813

- Views: 94

- List price: $349,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,644

- Price per square foot: $212.59

- See 5800 Ankneytown Rd, Bellville, OH 44813 on Redfin.com

#21. 78 S Home Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906

- Views: 93

- List price: $124,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 948

- Price per square foot: $131.33

- See 78 S Home Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906 on Redfin.com

#22. 559 Poorman Rd, Bellville, OH 44813

- Views: 92

- List price: $nan

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 559 Poorman Rd, Bellville, OH 44813 on Redfin.com

#23. 147 Wimbledon Dr, Mansfield, OH 44906

- Views: 91

- List price: $205,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 147 Wimbledon Dr, Mansfield, OH 44906 on Redfin.com

#24. 607 Kirkwood Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Views: 90

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727

- Price per square foot: $133.18

- See 607 Kirkwood Dr, Mansfield, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

#25. 3596 St, Rt 39 Shelby, OH 44875

- Views: 87

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,612

- Price per square foot: $136.48

- See 3596 St, Rt 39 Shelby, OH 44875 on Redfin.com

#26. 3362 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903

- Views: 87

- List price: $1,600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,602

- Price per square foot: $347.67

- See 3362 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield, OH 44903 on Redfin.com

#27. 2884 Clearview Dr, Lexington, OH 44904

- Views: 86

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,230

- Price per square foot: $177.13

- See 2884 Clearview Dr, Lexington, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

#28. 701 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905

- Views: 85

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,422

- Price per square foot: $119.48

- See 701 Ashland Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905 on Redfin.com

#29. 1179 Burkwood Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907

- Views: 85

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,944

- Price per square foot: $110.39

- See 1179 Burkwood Rd, Mansfield, OH 44907 on Redfin.com

#30. 561 Morrison Ave, Mansfield, OH 44904

- Views: 83

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,474

- Price per square foot: $166.15

- See 561 Morrison Ave, Mansfield, OH 44904 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.