The 30 most popular homes for sale in Springfield, Ohio

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Springfield, Ohio metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 199 Fairfield Pike, Enon Vlg, OH 45323

- Views: 314

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,763

- Price per square foot: $190.02

#2. 711 Wilson Rd, South Vienna, OH 45369

- Views: 213

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,989

- Price per square foot: $165.61

#3. 6439 Greenridge Ave, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- Views: 175

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,832

- Price per square foot: $167.73

#4. 3142 Old Clifton Rd, Springfield, OH 45502

- Views: 175

- List price: $424,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $132.78

#5. 4441 S Xenia Dr, Mad River Twp, OH 45323

- Views: 171

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,026

- Price per square foot: $194.83

#6. 570 Aberfelda Dr, Springfield, OH 45504

- Views: 161

- List price: $434,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,336

- Price per square foot: $186.17

#7. 3587 Lower Valley, Pike Springfield, OH 45506

- Views: 160

- List price: $130,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,816

- Price per square foot: $71.59

#8. 4831 Temple St, Springfield, OH 45502

- Views: 159

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,464

- Price per square foot: $50.73

#9. 4341 Lone Wolf Ave, Springfield, OH 45502

- Views: 151

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,565

- Price per square foot: $126.20

#10. 3771 Spence Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- Views: 148

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,139

- Price per square foot: $177.19

#11. 39 S Bird Rd, Springfield, OH 45505

- Views: 142

- List price: $319,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,972

- Price per square foot: $161.76

#12. 361 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield Twp., OH 45504

- Views: 134

- List price: $374,998

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,092

- Price per square foot: $121.28

#13. 2340 E Home Rd, Springfield, OH 45503

- Views: 133

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $135.71

#14. 4765-4767 E National Rd, Springfield, OH 45505

- Views: 133

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,644

- Price per square foot: $89.19

#15. 2805 Cottonwood Dr, Springfield, OH 45504

- Views: 131

- List price: $389,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,948

- Price per square foot: $199.69

#16. 4538 Cynthia Dr, Mad River Twp, OH 45323

- Views: 127

- List price: $233,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,779

- Price per square foot: $131.48

#17. 10850 Musselman Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- Views: 125

- List price: $345,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,780

- Price per square foot: $193.82

#18. 4772 Pheasanthill Ct, Fairborn, OH 45324

- Views: 125

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,433

- Price per square foot: $162.35

#19. 935 Sylvan Shores Dr, South Vienna, OH 45369

- Views: 123

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,864

- Price per square foot: $348.71

#20. 1109 Montgomery Ave, Springfield, OH 45506

- Views: 119

- List price: $342,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $158.33

#21. 204 E Main St, Medway, OH 45341

- Views: 116

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,798

- Price per square foot: $130.70

#22. 1721 Prospect St, Springfield, OH 45503

- Views: 114

- List price: $108,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,374

- Price per square foot: $78.60

#23. 4311 Lone Wolf Ave, Springfield, OH 45502

- Views: 113

- List price: $459,950

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,204

- Price per square foot: $143.55

#24. 6421 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45502

- Views: 113

- List price: $549,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,222

- Price per square foot: $170.67

#25. 12490 Stafford Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- Views: 111

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,075

- Price per square foot: $313.25

#26. 875 Gable St, Springfield, OH 45505

- Views: 107

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 720

- Price per square foot: $180.42

#27. 2137 Manhattan Blvd, Springfield, OH 45504

- Views: 107

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,179

- Price per square foot: $144.19

#28. 1630 S Sweetbriar Ln, Springfield, OH 45505

- Views: 105

- List price: $94,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,075

- Price per square foot: $88.28

#29. 2558 Stoney Creek St, Springfield, OH 45504

- Views: 103

- List price: $409,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,040

- Price per square foot: $200.49

#30. 2430 Myers Rd, Springfield, OH 45502

- Views: 98

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,232

- Price per square foot: $235.39

