The 30 most popular homes for sale in Toledo

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Toledo metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 6584 Brint Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560
- Views: 444
- List price: $209,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584
- Price per square foot: $132.51
- See 6584 Brint Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Redfin.com
#2. 6336 N River Rd, Waterville, OH 43566
- Views: 430
- List price: $975,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,012
- Price per square foot: $484.59
- See 6336 N River Rd, Waterville, OH 43566 on Redfin.com
#3. 104 Chorus Ln, Toledo, OH 43615
- Views: 421
- List price: $179,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,031
- Price per square foot: $88.58
- See 104 Chorus Ln, Toledo, OH 43615 on Redfin.com
#4. 4259 Rose Garden Dr, Toledo, OH 43623
- Views: 355
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,957
- Price per square foot: $99.76
- See 4259 Rose Garden Dr, Toledo, OH 43623 on Redfin.com
#5. 3044 Villa Dr, Toledo, OH 43614
- Views: 341
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,461
- Price per square foot: $60.95
- See 3044 Villa Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com
#6. 4215 River Rd, Toledo, OH 43614
- Views: 313
- List price: $1,150,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,808
- Price per square foot: $168.92
- See 4215 River Rd, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com
#7. 5222 Mardone Dr, Toledo, OH 43615
- Views: 310
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $113.05
- See 5222 Mardone Dr, Toledo, OH 43615 on Redfin.com
#8. 3305 W Bancroft St, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606
- Views: 303
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,995
- Price per square foot: $125.21
- See 3305 W Bancroft St, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606 on Redfin.com
#9. 1415 Creekwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43614
- Views: 279
- List price: $279,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,688
- Price per square foot: $103.79
- See 1415 Creekwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com
#10. 2950 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43614
- Views: 263
- List price: $199,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,710
- Price per square foot: $116.67
- See 2950 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com
#11. 8362 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560
- Views: 263
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $130.91
- See 8362 Sylvania Metamora Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Redfin.com
#12. 5904 Acres Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560
- Views: 259
- List price: $179,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,601
- Price per square foot: $112.37
- See 5904 Acres Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Redfin.com
#13. 6079 Whiteford Center Rd, Toledo, OH 43613
- Views: 259
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,030
- Price per square foot: $61.58
- See 6079 Whiteford Center Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 on Redfin.com
#14. 4921 Pine Ridge Rd, Toledo, OH 43615
- Views: 257
- List price: $384,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,341
- Price per square foot: $115.21
- See 4921 Pine Ridge Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 on Redfin.com
#15. 2078 Willow Cove Dr, Marblehead, OH 43440
- Views: 252
- List price: $449,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,056
- Price per square foot: $426.04
- See 2078 Willow Cove Dr, Marblehead, OH 43440 on Redfin.com
#16. 3571 E Eagle Beach Cir, Port Clinton, OH 43452
- Views: 248
- List price: $520,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,226
- Price per square foot: $233.60
- See 3571 E Eagle Beach Cir, Port Clinton, OH 43452 on Redfin.com
#17. 2222 Talmadge Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606
- Views: 246
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,140
- Price per square foot: $147.20
- See 2222 Talmadge Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606 on Redfin.com
#18. 4545 Indian Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43615
- Views: 244
- List price: $614,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,610
- Price per square foot: $170.33
- See 4545 Indian Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43615 on Redfin.com
#19. 570 Orchard St, Toledo, OH 43609
- Views: 242
- List price: $40,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 836
- Price per square foot: $47.85
- See 570 Orchard St, Toledo, OH 43609 on Redfin.com
#20. 4225 Talwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43606
- Views: 231
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,778
- Price per square foot: $112.43
- See 4225 Talwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com
#21. 3221 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43606
- Views: 231
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,131
- Price per square foot: $140.78
- See 3221 Talmadge Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com
#22. 4823 Cedarhurst Rd, Toledo, OH 43613
- Views: 230
- List price: $179,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,252
- Price per square foot: $143.69
- See 4823 Cedarhurst Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 on Redfin.com
#23. 225 Maryland Ave, Toledo, OH 43605
- Views: 222
- List price: $69,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,421
- Price per square foot: $49.19
- See 225 Maryland Ave, Toledo, OH 43605 on Redfin.com
#24. 508 Crystal Lake Dr, Holland, OH 43528
- Views: 222
- List price: $247,675
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,474
- Price per square foot: $168.03
- See 508 Crystal Lake Dr, Holland, OH 43528 on Redfin.com
#25. 200 Rood St, Northwood, OH 43619
- Views: 215
- List price: $85,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,156
- Price per square foot: $73.53
- See 200 Rood St, Northwood, OH 43619 on Redfin.com
#26. 8134 Little Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560
- Views: 215
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,112
- Price per square foot: $160.94
- See 8134 Little Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Redfin.com
#27. 2906 Elmwood Dr, Sylvania, OH 43560
- Views: 214
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,803
- Price per square foot: $83.14
- See 2906 Elmwood Dr, Sylvania, OH 43560 on Redfin.com
#28. 1812 Joffre Ave, Toledo, OH 43607
- Views: 211
- List price: $94,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,450
- Price per square foot: $65.45
- See 1812 Joffre Ave, Toledo, OH 43607 on Redfin.com
#29. 2627 Latonia Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606
- Views: 207
- List price: $145,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,248
- Price per square foot: $116.91
- See 2627 Latonia Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com
#30. 3329 Darlington Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606
- Views: 204
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,233
- Price per square foot: $156.70
- See 3329 Darlington Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH 43606 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.