4 firefighters arrested after allegedly whipping, waterboarding coworker

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a violent hazing incident at a fire station in Florida.

Edward Kenny III, Seth Day, and Tate Trauthwein have been arrested for kidnapping, robbery, and battery, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was working at Fire Station 21 when the hazing began.

Initially, the victim ignored the harassment, but the situation escalated as the evening progressed.

Trauthwein allegedly threw the victim’s boots into the woods, prompting the victim to retrieve them.

During this time, Kenny is accused of grabbing the victim from behind, causing them both to fall.

Kenny and Day then held the victim down while Trauthwein removed the victim’s belt and demanded his phone passcode, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the victim refused, Trauthwein allegedly whipped him with the belt.

The situation further deteriorated when the victim’s phone locked after several incorrect passcode attempts.

Trauthwein then allegedly pulled down the victim’s boxers and continued the assault.

The victim was subsequently dragged to another area where Trauthwein reportedly waterboarded him while Kenny and Day held him down.

A call interrupted the assault, and the victim was able to get away.

Upon learning of the incident, Marion County Fire Rescue supervision contacted the Sheriff’s Office, leading to an investigation and the arrests.

The suspects are currently being held at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Jail, awaiting their first court appearance.

