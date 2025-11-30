4 firefighters injured after semi hits fire engine in Texas, union says

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Four firefighters were injured after a semi hit their fire engine in Texas early Sunday.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association (HPFFA) wrote in a social media post that their fire engine was involved “in a serious accident.”

“We are asking for prayers for our Four (4) injured firefighters,” said Patrick Lancton, HPFFA President.

The Houston, Texas, Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the fire engine was blocking traffic on an exit ramp when an 18-wheeler hit it.

The department said that all four firefighters were taken to the hospital.

They are all expected to recover.

“Blocking traffic on the freeway is one of the most dangerous tasks we do,” Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz said. ”We’re extremely grateful that every member of Engine 104 is expected to recover, and we ask drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency crews working.”

