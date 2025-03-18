The 411 on 'Opry 100': Who'll be singing what

The star-studded lineup for Wednesday's Opry 100 special on NBC has been unfolding for some time, but now we know what songs some of the biggest names in country music will be singing.

As you might expect, there'll be plenty of current artists paying tribute to the men and women who built the genre. Lainey Wilson will team up with Marty Stuart to do a Hank Williams classic, as well as Lainey's breakthrough, "Things a Man Oughta Know."

Aloe Blacc and the McCrary Sisters will immortalize trailblazer Charley Pride, covering "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'."

The long-retired Barbara Mandrell will return to the stage to introduce Kelsea Ballerini, who'll perform her classic "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." Keith Urban will do "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" as the woman who made it famous, Crystal Gayle, looks on.

Reba McEntire will remember Crystal's sister, Loretta Lynn, as well as Loretta's mentor and friend Patsy Cline. Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will channel June Carter and Johnny Cash, while Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sing the hits of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Former Dollywood performer Carly Pearce will cover the beloved Dolly Parton.

Show host Blake Shelton will lead a trip back to the '90s with Trace Adkins and Clint Black, while Alan Jackson will revisit "Chattahoochee." Post Malone will get into some "T.R.O.U.B.L.E." with Travis Tritt.

The three hours of music kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 19, on NBC and Peacock.

