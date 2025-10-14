53-year-old man attacked with machete, leaves 20-foot blood trail, police say

SEATTLE, Washington — A 53-year-old man was attacked with a machete and left a 20-foot blood trail before arriving at the hospital.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Seattle police officers responded to Swedish Medical Center in Ballard, Washington, for a man with severe injuries after he was attacked with a machete, according to a press release.

The victim had several lacerations on he left side of his head, left forearm, and left hand, according to police.

Police determined that the victim’s ex-girlfriend confronted him about money in the area of Northwest 46th Street and 9th Avenue Northwest.

During their argument, the woman’s new boyfriend began striking the victim with a machete, seriously injuring him, according to police.

The victim was able to escape in a vehicle with his friend, who drove him to a nearby hospital.

Police located the area where the attack took place, including a 20-foot blood trail, and processed the scene for evidence. The suspect had left the area before officers arrived.

Officers in the Lynnwood Police Department helped Seattle officers search for the suspect, who was possibly residing in Lynnwood, but could not find him.

The attack remains under investigation at this time.

