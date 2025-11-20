59th annual CMA Awards: The winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday, hosted by Lainey Wilson.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Album of the Year

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green



Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Cody Johnson



Vocal Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn



New Artist of the Year

Zach Top



Musical Event of the Year

"Pour Me A Drink" – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)



Music Video of the Year

"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Musician of the Year

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.