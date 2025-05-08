60th Academy of Country Music Awards: The winners

Academy of Country Music
By Stephen Hubbard
The ACMs celebrated six decades of music Thursday, May 8, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Reba McEntire presiding over the evening. Here's the complete rundown of the winners:

Entertainer of the year
Lainey Wilson

Female artist of the year
Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year
Chris Stapleton

Group of the year
Old Dominion

Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn

New female artist of the year
Ella Langley

New male artist of the year
Zach Top

New duo or group of the year
The Red Clay Strays

Album of the year
Whirlwind -- Lainey Wilson

Single of the year
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley and Riley Green 

Song of the year
"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson

Music event of the year
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley and Riley Green

Visual media of the year
"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley and Riley Green

Artist-songwriter of the year
Lainey Wilson

