60th ACM Awards: Here's how you can get tickets

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music
By Jeremy Chua

Tickets to the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards are on sale now.

Streaming live via Amazon Prime on May 8, the show will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Reba McEntire returning to host.

"This year's ACM Awards is a celebration sixty years in the making, and we plan to make it one of the biggest and best shows yet!" said ACM CEO Damon Whiteside. "The 60th ACM Awards will mark our third consecutive year at Ford Center in The Star District, home of the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas, and we can't wait to bring the ACM Awards back to the loyal Country Music fan base in Texas, and to those watching all around the globe on Amazon Prime Video."

He adds, "With Reba at the helm as our host, we'll be commemorating the legends of Country Music while honoring the biggest and brightest stars of today."

Tickets for ACMA-List subscribers go on sale beginning Tuesday before the general sale on Friday via SeatGeek.

Nominees, performers and additional information will be announced in the coming months.

