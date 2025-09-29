63-year-old hiker dies after falling nearly 200 feet

63-year-old hiker dies after falling nearly 200 feet Stock photo of a park trail. (Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

SKAGIT COUNTY, Washington — A hiker died after falling nearly 200 feet in Skagit County, Washington, over the weekend.

On Saturday, Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Sauk Mountain Trail after a 63-year-old man slipped and fell from the trail, our Seattle sister station KIRO-7 reported.

The man was hiking with a group of eight people, according to deputies.

The group and other people present tried to provide life-saving aid to the injured man until medical assistance arrived, KIRO-7 reported.

Upon arrival, emergency services gave the man additional assistance, but he later died from his injuries.

There was no additional information available.

