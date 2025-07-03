700 pounds of meth tucked in cucumber boxes, DEA says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say they stopped 700 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop revealed the drugs hidden in cucumber boxes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The drugs were tucked into the creases of cardboard boxes, so when the truck crossed the border and the boxes went through the X-ray machines, agents didn’t see the drugs, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 700 pounds of meth has an approximate street value of $4.5 million, DEA Special Agent Jae Chung said.

Investigators haven’t arrested the driver of the tractor-trailer full of methamphetamines because they’re still trying to figure out if the driver is involved.

They did arrest two suspects they believe were receiving the shipment in Gainesville, Georgia.

Andres Jasso Jr. and Rufino Pineda-Perez were charged with possession of meth with an intent to distribute. Officials said Pineda-Perez was not an American citizen, and he has been deported at least twice.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group