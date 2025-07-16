Tsunami Warning issued in Alaska after 7.3 magnitude earthquake

USA, Alaska, Homer, View Of Kenai Mountains Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff and The Associated Press

ALASKA — A large 7.3 magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.

A Tsunami Warning has been posted for parts of the Aleutian Islands and South Alaska.

The U.S. Tsunami Center said the warning was in effect from about 40 miles (64.4 km) southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, a distance of about 700 miles. Among the larger communities in the area is Kodiak, population of 5,200.

The level of tsunami danger is being evaluated for other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America.

Officials in the community of King Cove, which has about 870 residents and is on the south side of the Alaska Peninsula, sent an alert calling on those in the coastal area to move to higher ground, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

