82-year-old accused of murdering husband at assisted living facility

SOUTH CAROLINA — An 82-year-old woman has been arrested for murder after her husband was shot and killed at an assisted living facility on Friday morning, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina responded to a report of shots fired at the Preston Health Center at the Cypress of Hilton Head on Birdsong Way, around 10:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Harriett Kay Recker, 82, alongside her spouse, an 81-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Deputies said despite lifesaving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

Harriett Recker, of Sun City, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

She is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will release additional information regarding the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities have confirmed that there was no threat to the broader community, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

