9-year-old boy severely burned after brother pours boiling water on him during prank gone wrong FILE PHOTO: Stock Photo of water boiling on a stove. (WSB-TV)
By WHIO Staff

LANCASTER TWP, Pennsylvania — A 9-year-old boy was severely burned after his brother poured boiling water on him as a part of a social media prank.

On July 29, a 12-year-old child in Lancaster Township, Pennsylvania, pranked his 9-year-old brother with the Social Media prank, “the Hot Water Challenge”, according to a press release from the Lancaster Township Police Department.

The 12-year-old boy boiled water in a microwave and then poured it over his sleeping brother.

The 9-year-old suffered severe burns on his neck and chest and was transported to the Lehigh Burn Center for treatment, according to the release.

After a review by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the 12-year-old boy is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The police department encouraged parents to monitor their children’s online activity to avoid similar situations and provided a link to a brochure of parenting tips for online safety created by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

