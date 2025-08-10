9-year-old boy severely burned after brother pours boiling water on him during prank gone wrong

9-year-old boy severely burned after brother pours boiling water on him during prank gone wrong

LANCASTER TWP, Pennsylvania — A 9-year-old boy was severely burned after his brother poured boiling water on him as a part of a social media prank.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 29, a 12-year-old child in Lancaster Township, Pennsylvania, pranked his 9-year-old brother with the Social Media prank, “the Hot Water Challenge”, according to a press release from the Lancaster Township Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 12-year-old boy boiled water in a microwave and then poured it over his sleeping brother.

The 9-year-old suffered severe burns on his neck and chest and was transported to the Lehigh Burn Center for treatment, according to the release.

After a review by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the 12-year-old boy is being charged with Aggravated Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

The police department encouraged parents to monitor their children’s online activity to avoid similar situations and provided a link to a brochure of parenting tips for online safety created by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group