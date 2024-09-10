'90s country unite: Brooks & Dunn plot 2025 tour with opener David Lee Murphy

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready to go "Boot Scootin' Boogie" in 2025 with Brooks & Dunn.

The iconic country duo have announced their Neon Moon Tour with "Dust on the Bottle" hitmaker David Lee Murphy.

Slated to kick off March 13 in Lubbock, Texas, the 12-date trek will hit Austin, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Indianapolis and more before wrapping April 26 in Louisville, Kentucky.

You can grab tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Brooks & Dunn's website.

Brooks & Dunn were also recently nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards alongside Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae and The War and Treaty. The show airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

