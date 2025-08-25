'After All the Bars Are Closed' keeps opening new doors for Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett's "After All the Bars Are Closed" (Big Machine)
By Stephen Hubbard

Thomas Rhett continues his run at the top as "After All the Bars Are Closed" sits at #1 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. 

This is TR's third week at the pinnacle of the Billboard tally and his first on Mediabase, with what is now his 24th career #1.

The second single from his seventh studio album, About a Woman, is also #1 in Canada.

Thomas picks up his Better in Boots Tour Thursday in Brookings, South Dakota. The trek continues through early October, with two nights at Fontainebleu Las Vegas Oct. 3 and 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!