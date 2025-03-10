Akron 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Akron, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 58 °F, low of 36 °F (51% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM

ESOlex // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 62 °F, low of 40 °F (55% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 61 °F, low of 37 °F (69% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hellame // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 56 °F, low of 45 °F (76% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Light breeze (5 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

otsphoto // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 67 °F, low of 48 °F (54% humidity)

- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

alisalipa // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 70 °F, low of 57 °F (62% humidity)

- Overcast with a 77% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 59 °F, low of 41 °F (40% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (13 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM