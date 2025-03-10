Akron 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Akron, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 70 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 58 °F, low of 36 °F (51% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:45 AM, sunset at 7:27 PM
ESOlex // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 62 °F, low of 40 °F (55% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:28 PM
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 61 °F, low of 37 °F (69% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:29 PM
Hellame // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 56 °F, low of 45 °F (76% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (5 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:30 PM
otsphoto // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 67 °F, low of 48 °F (54% humidity)
- Overcast with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
- Full moon
alisalipa // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 70 °F, low of 57 °F (62% humidity)
- Overcast with a 77% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:37 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Deborah Kolb // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 59 °F, low of 41 °F (40% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (13 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:35 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM