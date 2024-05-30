Alan Jackson is headed back on tour

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready to saddle up for a "Good Time" with Alan Jackson.

The country icon has announced the return of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. 

The run kicks off August 2 in Boston and will hit Salt Lake City, Oklahoma City, Fort Worth and more, before concluding in Milwaukee on May 17, 2025.

"I've been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I'm enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call," Alan shares in a press release.

A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, and each dollar will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors. Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT for short, is a chronic neuropathy condition. Alan revealed in 2021 he'd been diagnosed with the genetic disease, for which there is no cure. 

Tickets for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour go on sale June 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

For a full list of date and more information, visit AlanJackson.com.

