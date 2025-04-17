Alison Krauss' 'Now That I've Found You' celebrates its 30th with vinyl

Alison Krauss' first greatest hits collection has finally found its way to vinyl.

Craft Recordings is reissuing 1995's Now That I've Found You: A Collection in time for the set's 30th anniversary.

Arriving July 11, the double Platinum album includes Alison's biggest hit at country radio, her cover of Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All." The song would go on to win single of the year at the CMAs and make Alison female vocalist of the year.

It also includes her cover of The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You," which took home the Grammy for best female country vocal performance.

The new edition of Now That I've Found You: A Collection is available in Translucent Teal from Books-A-Million and Vintage Red from Craft Recordings.

Meanwhile, Alison's kicking off her 75-date tour with Union Station, supporting their eighth studio album, Arcadia, which came out March 28.

