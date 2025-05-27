'American Idol' plans a CMA Fest takeover

19/BMG
By Stephen Hubbard

American Idol will be showing up at CMA Fest in a big way.

The hit ABC show will put on a four-hour free concert Wednesday, June 4, starting at 4 p.m. CT at 6th and Peabody in downtown Nashville.

Winner Jamal Roberts and runner-up John Foster are set to play, along with Idol favorites Breanna Nix, Thunderstorm Artis, Mattie Pruitt, Gabby Samone, Kolbi Jordan, Colin Stough, Will Moseley, Wé Ani, Ajii and Hunter Girl.

Perhaps most intriguing is that the show promises a special guest, knowing that Idol judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood will be in town for other CMA Fest events that week.

