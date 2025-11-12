Area zoo asks public to name baby elephant

Baby elephant Columbus
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo wants your help naming its new baby elephant.

Name suggestions can be submitted until Nov. 16.

The elephant care team will pick their four favorite name suggestions, which can be voted on between Nov. 24- Dec. 1.

The name will be announced on Dec. 2.

Phoebe, 38, gave birth to the calf in October.

Name suggestions can be submitted here.

