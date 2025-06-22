Arrow filled with cocaine fired at jail in smuggling attempt

Four people are now facing charges after police say an arrow filled with cocaine was fired at the Fayette County Jail in June.

Arrow filled with cocaine fired at Fayette County Jail in smuggling attempt, DA says

UNIONTOWN, Pa — Police said an arrow filled with cocaine was fired at a jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said that an arrow was fired toward the Fayette County Jail in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, our sister station WPXI reported.

It was being aimed toward a window, but ended up hitting the building and not reaching the intended target — two inmates who were already in the jail.

Police used bolt cutters to cut the arrow open and found tips that were cut off the fingers of a rubber glove.

TRENDING STORIES:

Inside the glove tips was “a significant amount of cocaine,” according to District Attorney Mike Aubele.

Now, several people are charged with trying to smuggle cocaine into the jail.

Charles Smith, Alfonso Pugh, Amanda Frey, and Seth Stepich.

During a video call with Smith just hours before that arrow was fired, court documents say Frey is seen cutting a rubber glove, putting something into it, and stuffing it in the arrow.

According to court documents, Smith is heard saying “7:30 dawg. Don’t let anything stop you in the way.”

He later allegedly said, “Do what I told you to do,” and followed that with, “Make sure that (expletive) goes through.”

Aubele said even if that arrow hit the intended window, it likely wasn’t getting in the jail. The window is solid and has a titanium mesh.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group