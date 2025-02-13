Ashley Cooke announces surprise collab with Joe Jonas

Surprise: There's another Jonas Brothers country music collab on the way.



"Your Place" singer Ashley Cooke announced Thursday that she's teamed with the Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas for a new, as-yet-untitled duet.



The news arrived via an Instagram Reel of her and Joe sitting on the couch, slowly lowering a newspaper to reveal their faces.



Ashley previously posted a snippet of their song and asked fans to guess who her mystery collaborator was.

Jonas Brothers are no strangers to the country genre. They're currently ascending the country charts with their Rascal Flatts collab, "I Dare You." In 2023, the pop hitmakers joined Bailey Zimmerman on "Strong Enough."

Ashley's currently on her Your Place tour with opening act Greylan James.



For tickets and a full list of dates, visit ashleycooke.com.

