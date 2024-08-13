Ashley McBryde duets "I'm Alright" with Jo Dee Messina

Ashley McBryde joined Jo Dee Messina onstage recently for a surprise, spontaneous duet of Jo Dee's hit "I'm Alright."



The '90s country singer shared video footage on Instagram with the caption, "OH MY GOODNESS!!!! Ran into @ashleymcbryde and she came up to sing with me. SOOOOO much fun!!! Such a solid voice."



Ashley responded in the comments, "What a moment !! I came in to jam OUT and this Queen asked me to sing with her ! Core memory MADE !!! Thank you Jo Dee !!"



Jo Dee's clip featured Ashley harmonizing with her on the song's final verse before flying solo in the hit chorus.



You can watch the video now on Jo Dee's Instagram.

To catch Ashley and Jo Dee on the road on their respective tours, visit their websites.

