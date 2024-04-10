Ashley McBryde on the life lesson that inspired "The Devil I Know"

Ashley McBryde's no stranger to getting unsolicited advice. Sometimes the advice resonates, but sometimes it doesn't.



Reflecting on the counsel she's received, Ashley says she's gleaned an important life lesson that inspired "The Devil I Know."



"We're all constantly getting advice from every direction. We are told to do this and told to do that, whether it's by social media or wherever it is you're getting your opinions from," Ashley tells the press while sharing the backstory of her latest single.



"The truth is, things go a lot better when you just trust your gut," she notes.



Ashley candidly chronicles this self-belief in the anthemic "The Devil I Know."



As the chorus goes, "Momma says, get my ass to church/ Daddy says, get my ass to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody's got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ But I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there's hell everywhere I go/ I'm just sticking with the devil I know."



"The Devil I Know" is also the title track of Ashley's latest album. The project arrived in September and features its lead single, "Light On in the Kitchen."



To see Ashley in a city near you, visit her website.

