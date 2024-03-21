Ashley McBryde rolls out "The Devil I Know" live video

Ever wondered what an Ashley McBryde live show is like? Well, you're about to get a glimpse of it in Ashley's "The Devil I Know" live music video.



The newly released visualizer opens with Ashley sharing her closing words at a show before performing her final song of the night, "The Devil I Know."



"You know I'd stay and do this all night if we could, but this, this is where I leave you," she says, before singing "The Devil I Know."



"A little outside of Elizabeth town/ There's a little bar where I'd sit down/ And trade a couple country songs for Kentucky Bourbon/ A little ol' gal in the middle of the night/ Learnin' how to love and learnin' how to fight/ And learnin' how to like my brand of hurtin'," Ashley sings in the opening verse.



"We love this tour, we love traveling the world to play for you, and we love watching y'all sing this song. The official The Devil I Know Live Music Video is out NOW," the country singer shares on Instagram.



"The Devil I Know" is Ashley's latest single, and it's the title track of her fourth album. The 11-track project arrived in 2023 and was introduced with its lead single, "Light On in the Kitchen."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.