Ashley McBryde previews her forthcoming cowboy song

Ashley McBryde's returning with new music on Dec. 6.



The Arkansas native announced Monday that she's dropping "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs" — and it's been a long time coming for her.



"I always wanted a cowboy song of my own. I'm so thankful for the ones that got us here," Ashley says in an Instagram Reel, after performing snippets of Pam Tillis' "Rough and Tumble Heart," Chris LeDoux's "Whatcha Gonna Do With a Cowboy" and George Strait's "Cowboys Like Us."



Ashley also performed a snippet of "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," which offers the lyrics, "Oh I'd love to ride into the sunset, but there's no wild out west/ No prairie to roam or a high enough lonesome to get far enough gone/ There ain't enough cowboy songs, there ain't enough cowboy songs."



Ashley's gearing up to perform an as-yet-unannounced song on the 2024 CMA Awards. Will what she sings be her forthcoming release? Find out when the show airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

