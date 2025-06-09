Ashley McBryde brings 'Rattlesnake Preacher' to CMA Fest and beyond

By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley McBryde's Sunday night set at Nissan Stadium included a longtime favorite she's finally recorded.

“‘Rattlesnake Preacher’ has been a staple in our live show since the bar days, and we’ve constantly been asked by fans when it’ll make it onto a record,” she says. "As we were gearing up for my second year of co-hosting CMA Fest, it felt like the perfect time to finally get this one out there."

"It’s my way of saying thank you to the fans who have shown up, listened and gave this song life long before it was ever recorded," she adds.

Recorded with her band Deadhorse, "Rattlesnake Preacher" was written by Ashley's late friend Randall Clay and produced by Brothers Osborne's John Osborne.

It'll be available to stream or download June 26, the same day the annual CMA Fest special airs on ABC.

