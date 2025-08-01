Ashley McBryde's bringing Redemption to Eric Church's Chief's venue

Disney/Robby Klein
By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley McBryde's Redemption Bar will open Aug. 28 on the fifth floor of Eric Church's Chief's on Broadway in Nashville.

Featuring a menu of zero-proof cocktails named after Ashley's lyrics, the bar was inspired by her "personal path to sobriety and designed as a welcoming space that honors authenticity, connection, and original songwriting."

“When the opportunity to make my mark on Broadway came, I knew I wanted to create a space that champions what’s made a difference in my life; a space that lifts up the brushed aside, and makes sure everyone feels welcome,” she says.

Ashley's now three years sober. Redemption Bar will serve alcoholic drinks, in addition to its nonalcoholic offerings.

