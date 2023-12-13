Ashley McBryde's thrilled to make her 'CMA Country Christmas' debut with Lindsey Stirling

Ashley McBryde is excited to add "CMA Country Christmas performer" to her résumé, alongside sharing the stage with acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling.

"This is my first time to perform on CMA Country Christmas and when I found out who I was performing with, I went down the rabbit hole," shares Ashley.

"Initially my team called and they said, 'CMA Country Christmas, you get to perform this year.' And I was like, 'Oh, great. I wonder what song I'm going to do. Do I get to pick or do they pick for me?'" she recounts.

"They said, 'Well actually, you're going to do the Lindsey Stirling arrangement of ["You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"].' And I was like, 'Oh, OK,'" shares Ashley. "And they said, 'With Lindsey.' So, you know, [my] eyes just kept getting bigger and bigger."

CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood, airs Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

