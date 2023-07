Back to School: Start dates for local districts

Local districts have announced their back-to-school plans for the 2023-2024 school year.

This is self-reported by the districts, and we are relying on them for any updates to the information you see below.

This list is organized alphabetically by county and shows all of the districts for which we have information. If school officials have information on districts not listed here, or information that has changed since this list was created, they can contact our newsroom through their standard methods, or by e-mailing WHIO at newsdesk@cmgohio.com.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

St. Marys City Schools: Start date: Aug. 22 for all grades.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

Graham Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 22 for all grades.

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools: State Date: Aug. 22.

West Liberty Salem Local Schools: Start date: Sept. 5 for all ages.

CLARK COUNTY

Springfield City Schools: Start date: Staggering start dates - Grades 1-9 on Aug. 23; Grades 10-12: Aug. 24.

Tecumseh Local Schools: Start Date is Wednesday, August 16 for grades 1-12.

Kenton Ridge Local Schools : Start Date: August 29 for Last Name: A-K | Start Date: August 30 for Last Name: L-Z

Northeastern Local Schools: Start Date: August 29 for Last Name: A-K | Start Date: August 30 for Last Name: L-Z

Northwestern Local Schools: Start Date: August 22

Greenon Local Schools: Start Date: August 24; KDG (Last Name A-M: August 24, Last Name: N-Z: August 25)

Clark Shawnee Local Schools: Start Date: August 24

Start Date: August 24 Southeastern Local Schools: Start Date: August 24

DARKE COUNTY

Greenville City Schools: Start Date: August 28.

Mississinawa Valley Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 30 for all ages.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 29 for all students.

Tri-village Local Schools : Start date: Aug. 29 for all grades.

Versailles Schools: Start date: Aug. 28 for all students.

Start date: Aug. 28 for all students. Franklin Monroe Local School: Start date: Aug. 29 for all ages.

GREENE COUNTY

Fairborn City Schools: Start Date: August 17

Beavercreek City Schools: Start dates: August 15 - All Students in Grades 6-12; Start Date - August 15 for students in Grades 1-5 (Last Name A-L); Start Date - August 16 for students in Grades 1-5 (Last Name M-Z); August 17-18 Kindergarten Staggered Start

Xenia Community Schools: Start date: Staggering start dates begin Aug. 18. Grades 1-6, 9: Aug. 17; Grades 7-8, 10-12: Aug. 18; Grades 11/12: Aug. 21; Preschool/Kindergarten: Aug. 22 (Last Name A-K); August 23 (Last Name L-Z)

Start date: Staggering start dates begin Aug. 18. Grades 1-6, 9: Aug. 17; Grades 7-8, 10-12: Aug. 18; Grades 11/12: Aug. 21; Preschool/Kindergarten: Aug. 22 (Last Name A-K); August 23 (Last Name L-Z) Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools: School begins Aug. 17

LOGAN COUNTY

Bellefontaine City Schools: Start date: Sept. 5 for all ages.

West Liberty Salem Local Schools: Start date: Sept. 5 for all students.

Benjamin Logan Local Schools: Start date: Sep. 5 for all grades.

Start date: Sep. 5 for all grades. Indian Lake Local Schools: First day of school: August 30.

MERCER COUNTY

Marion Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 23 for all ages.

Celina City Schools: Start date: Aug. 23 for all students.

Start date: Aug. 23 for all students. St. Henry Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 22 for all grades.

MIAMI COUNTY

Troy City Schools: Start date: Aug. 24 for all grades.

Milton-Union Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 24 for all grades.

Miami East Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 24 for all students.

Piqua City Schools: Start date: Sept. 6 for all students.

Newton Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 23 for all students.

Start date: Aug. 23 for all students. Tipp City School: Start date: Aug. 25 for Grades 2-12; Aug. 29 for Grade 1; Aug. 30 for Kindergarten

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Northmont Local Schools: Start date: Staggering start dates beginning August 17.

Centerville City Schools: Start date: Aug. 17 for grades K-12.

Start date: Aug. 17 for grades K-12. Huber Heights City Schools: Start date: Aug. 22.

Kettering City Schools: Start date: Grades 1-10: Aug.18; Grades 11-12: Aug. 19; Preschool: Aug. 22 and Kindergarten: Aug. 24.

Oakwood City Schools: Start date: Aug. 17 for grades 7-12. Aug. 19 for grades 1-6. Aug 22 for preschool and kindergarten.

Miamisburg City Schools: Start date: Aug 15.

Trotwood City Schools: Start date: Aug 15.

Dayton Public Schools: Start date: Aug 16. for all ages.

Jefferson Twp. Public Schools: Start date: Aug 11 for all grades.

Mad River Local Schools: Start date: Sep. 6 for all students.

New Lebanon Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 17 for all ages.

Start date: Aug. 17 for all ages. Vandalia Butler City Schools: Start date: Aug. 18 for Grades 1-12

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton City Schools: Start Date: Aug. 17 for all students.

National Trail Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 18 for grades 1-12 and Aug. 23 for Kindergarten.

Preble Shawnee Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 17.

Tri-County North Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 17.

Start Date: Aug. 17. Twin Valley South Local Schools: State Date: Aug. 17.

SHELBY COUNTY

Fairlawn Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 24.

Fort Loramie Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 23.

Anna Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 23.

Botkins Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 18.

Hardin-Houston Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 18 for all students.

Start date: Aug. 18 for all students. Jackson Center Local Schools: Start Date: Aug. 18

Russia Local Schools: Start date: Aug. 23 for all ages.

Start date: Aug. 23 for all ages. Sidney City Schools: Start date: Grades 5-12: Sept. 6; Grades PK-4 (Group A): Sept. 6; Grades PK-4 (Group B): Sept. 7; PK-4 (Group C): Sept. 8; Grades K-4: Sept. 9.

WARREN COUNTY

Springboro City Schools: Start date: Aug. 16 (Grades 1-12); Kindergarten: Aug. 18.

WAYNE COUNTY

Centerville-Abington Community Schools: Start date: Aug. 8 for all ages.

Richmond Community Schools: Start date: Aug. 10 for all students.

Start date: Aug. 10 for all students. Nettle Creek Schools: Start date: Aug. 10 for all grades.









