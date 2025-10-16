Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs team up to play ESPN's 'College GameDay'

For country stars who are football fans, it's probably one of the best gigs you can get: Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs will play ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday.

"WE'RE SO READY FOR THIS!" the show wrote on its socials. "Join us in Athens on Myers Quad."

Luke and Bailey are set to perform before the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Sanford Stadium.

While it's a safe bet the two will perform their #1 hit "Backup Plan," Bailey's fans will get to see even more.

"Stick around after the show if you're in Athens to hear @baileyzimmerman perform two additional songs," the show added.

You can tune in to watch College GameDay Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.