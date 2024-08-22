Bailey Zimmerman confirms he's not "New to Country" in music video

Thought Bailey Zimmerman was a country greenhorn? Well, he's proving you wrong in the action-packed "New to Country" music video.



The mini-movie-like visualizer opens with Bailey being reprimanded by a record label executive about his music video budget and questioned about his country authenticity.



"OK, so you get famous and you think you're going to spend all of my money? What do you even know about country music with your little pretty white shoes, your blue-jean shorts, hell, you don't even wear boots and you call yourself country?" the suited white-collar man asks.



Appalled by the doubt, the "Where It Ends" singer takes him to his hometown for a muddy country surprise.



"I'll be laid up in the dirt before you еver take it from me/ So takе the boy out the truck, take the boy out the mud/ Put him up in a PJ, he'll still try to get them 40s stuck/ So line 'em up, turn it up and keep it runnin'/ Say whatever you want, but I'm anything but new to country," Bailey declares in the anthemic chorus.



You can watch the "New to Country" music video now on YouTube.



"New to Country" is Bailey's latest release and follows his new single, "Holy Smokes," and "Hell or High Water" from the Twisters soundtrack.



To catch Bailey at a show near you, visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.