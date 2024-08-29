Bailey Zimmerman, Jessie Murph have new collab dropping soon

Bailey Zimmerman's got a collab coming with genre-bending artist Jessie Murph.



"Someone In This Room" is a smoldering heartbreak ballad revolving around a couple that's grown painfully distant.



"You ain't who you were and that ain't me/ Someone in this room/ Is someone's bad decision/ And someone's too f***** up to leave their kitchen/ Someone is the martyr/ To someone's bad religion," Jessie sings as Bailey harmonizes in a preview clip shared on his Instagram.



"I used to know who was who/ Now I'm just someone in this room," they lament.



You can find "Someone In This Room" on Jessie Murph's forthcoming debut album, That Ain't No Man That's the Devil, due out Sept. 6. Jelly Roll's also featured on their earlier released collab "Wild Ones."

