'Bar None' becomes Jordan Davis' 9th #1

Jordan Davis (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Stephen Hubbard

Jordan Davis is celebrating his ninth #1 as "Bar None" takes its place at the top of the Mediabase country chart. 

"Grateful to get to call this a job and grateful to get to do it with some awesome people…Thank you to everyone that helped make 'Bar None' the #1 song at Country Radio," he posted on Instagram. "Mostly thanks to the best fans in the world for loving this one from the first time we played it live, y'all are the best…Thank you."

Jordan's post also includes a video of him doing a shot backstage with his band to mark the milestone, as well as him announcing the news in concert before his "Bar None" performance turned into a huge sing-along.

Jordan has already picked out what may be his 10th chart-topper. "Turn This Truck Around," from his new Learn the Hard Way album, is his new radio single. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!