BARBARA. HITS. VEGAS. — that's Old Dominion's December plan

Old Dominion's taking Barbara to the rodeo in Sin City.

The CMA and ACM group of the year will perform their new album in its entirety, plus their hits, during an all-new show Dec. 5 and 6 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows take place during the annual National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

"Old Dominion loves working with Caesars, and we were thrilled to partner with them to bring BARBARA. HITS. VEGAS. to life," lead singer Matthew Ramsey says. "We always have a great time in Las Vegas — maybe too great a time, as it goes. I can't wait to bring Barbara to our fans at Planet Hollywood."

Caesars is currently showcasing Barbara with activations across all eight of its Sin City resorts — the first time the company's ever partnered with an act for an album launch.

Presales for OD's Vegas concerts start Saturday, before tickets become available to the public on Wednesday.

