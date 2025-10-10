Basketball Hall of Famer arrested on suspected drunk driving charges

Basketball Hall of Famer arrested on suspected drunk driving charges FiLE PHOTO. (Zelenenka/iStock)
By WHIO Staff

LOS ANGELES, California — A Basketball Hall of Famer was arrested on suspected drunk driving charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was arrested after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel Tuesday night, our sister station Boston 25 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 10-time All-Star was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his Range Rover in the middle of traffic on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday night.

An earlier crash had closed lanes on the highway, and Pierce was found asleep at the wheel while the lanes were reopening around 11:35 p.m., Boston 25 reported.

Officers said they noticed signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.

Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Boston 25 reported.

The CHP Central Los Angeles Area Office said it will present the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Pierce spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, Boston 25 reported.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!