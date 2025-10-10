Basketball Hall of Famer arrested on suspected drunk driving charges

LOS ANGELES, California — A Basketball Hall of Famer was arrested on suspected drunk driving charges.

Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce was arrested after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel Tuesday night, our sister station Boston 25 reported.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 10-time All-Star was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his Range Rover in the middle of traffic on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday night.

An earlier crash had closed lanes on the highway, and Pierce was found asleep at the wheel while the lanes were reopening around 11:35 p.m., Boston 25 reported.

Officers said they noticed signs of alcohol impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.

Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Boston 25 reported.

The CHP Central Los Angeles Area Office said it will present the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Pierce spent 15 of his 19 NBA seasons in Boston and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, Boston 25 reported.

