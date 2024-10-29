Bastrop may have been "Too Good" to Dylan Scott, but he's not leaving Nashville

Dylan Scott's hometown may have inspired "This Town's Been Too Good to Us," but is moving back to Bastrop, Louisiana, something he's considering?



"Not one bit," Dylan shares in a recent interview. "No. I love where I grew up — obviously my wife and I are from the same town. We've been together since we were 15 years old."



"I like going back for a couple of days [to] see my friends, see my family. But we love Nashville," he says. "We love Tennessee. I've been here 14 years now and I couldn't imagine living anywhere else."



"This Town's Been to Good to Us" is in the top 25 and ascending the country charts.



Dylan's collab with Dylan Marlowe, "Boys Back Home," is #17 and climbing up the charts.



You can catch Dylan on his headlining Country Till I Die Tour beginning April 3 in Boston. Tickets are available now at dylanscottcountry.com.

