Be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience

Country icons Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker and hit songwriter Bob McDill will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as members on Sunday, October 22, and you're invited to a red carpet event ahead of the ceremony.



Happening from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience will take place in front of the museum and feature interviews and trivia hosted by journalist Kelly Sutton and the museum's Dana Romanello.



Museum admission is not required for this special one-hour event.



For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.