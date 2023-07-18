Beat the heat with Kelsea Ballerini + Lainey Wilson's new SONIC Drive-In drinks

By Jeremy Chua

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson have teamed up with SONIC Drive-In to release new summertime SONIC drink customizations.

Kelsea's refreshing drink is Ocean Water® with Blue Raspberry and Lime, while Lainey's is Sprite® Zero with Strawberries and Sugar-Free Peach.

"I have so many summertime memories from my teen years until now that involve SONIC," shares Kelsea. "From going with friends after games to grabbing something to sip on the way to soundcheck. My go to has always been an Ocean Water, and when you remix it with blue raspberry and real limes...it's a vacation in a cup."

"Ain't nothin better than a day riding and an iced cold @sonicdrivein drink - Sprite Zero, strawberries, and sugar free peach. Life is good y'all. [cowboy emoji]," Lainey writes on Instagram.

A portion of all drink, slush and shake sales will benefit public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.

These refreshing new thirst quenchers are available now at your nearest SONIC Drive-In.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

