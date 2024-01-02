Being label mates with Randy Travis is a full-circle moment for Cole Swindell

It's not every day you're label mates with the very first artist you saw live in concert. But that's the case for "She Has Me at Heads Carolina" hitmaker Cole Swindell.



"My first concert ever was Randy Travis and my grandparents took me to it. I was very young," he recalls. "I just remember being there and buying a T-shirt and having that T-shirt for years."



"The fact that I'm now on Warner Brothers and [Randy's] a label mate of mine just makes it even cooler that he was the first artist that I ever saw live and now I'm on the same label as him," says Cole. "It's cool that Randy Travis was my first concert."



Coming up, Cole will hit the road on his headlining Win The Night Tour. The trek kicks off May 16 in London, Ontario, and will conclude in Bonner, Montana, on July 20.



For the full tour schedule and tickets, head to Cole's website.

