Best counties to live in Ohio

More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Ohio using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. Mercer County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 933

- Population: 42,321

- Median household income: $73,278

- Median home value: $192,800 (79% own)

- Median rent: $749 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Coldwater Middle School (grade A), Fort Recovery Middle School (grade A minus), St. Henry Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Coldwater (grade A minus), Celina (grade B), St. Henry (grade A minus)

#29. Defiance County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 896

- Population: 38,300

- Median household income: $69,302

- Median home value: $147,600 (77% own)

- Median rent: $808 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Ayersville Elementary School (grade A minus), Hicksville Elementary School (grade A minus), Tinora Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Holy Cross Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. John Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Hicksville (grade B+), Defiance (grade B+), Richland Township (grade B+)

#28. Clermont County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 886

- Population: 208,851

- Median household income: $79,573

- Median home value: $224,800 (74% own)

- Median rent: $984 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Boyd E. Smith Elementary School (grade A minus), Meadowview Elementary School (grade A minus), McCormick Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Milford Christian Academy (grade B+), St. Veronica Catholic School (grade A minus), St. Columban Elementary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Milford (grade A), Mount Repose (grade A minus), Mulberry (grade B+)

#27. Allen County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 875

- Population: 102,087

- Median household income: $58,976

- Median home value: $147,000 (67% own)

- Median rent: $844 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Bluffton Elementary School (grade A), Maplewood Elementary School (grade A minus), Shawnee Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Lima Central Catholic High School (grade B+), Delphos St. John's Catholic School (grade B minus), Temple Christian School (grade B minus)

- Top places: Bluffton (grade A), Fort Shawnee (grade A minus), Delphos (grade B+)

#26. Miami County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 870

- Population: 108,818

- Median household income: $71,440

- Median home value: $190,900 (73% own)

- Median rent: $906 (27% rent)

- Top public schools: Newton Elementary School (grade A), Nevin Coppock Elementary School (grade A), L.T. Ball Intermediate School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Troy Christian School (grade B+), Troy Christian Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Patrick School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Tipp City (grade A), Troy (grade A minus), Covington (grade B)

#25. Portage County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 847

- Population: 161,217

- Median household income: $69,796

- Median home value: $197,100 (71% own)

- Median rent: $990 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: Aurora High School (grade A), Leighton Elementary School (grade A), Harmon Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Patrick Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph Elementary School (grade unavailable), Valley Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Aurora (grade A+), Hiram (grade A), Kent (grade B+)

#24. Lorain County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 834

- Population: 313,101

- Median household income: $67,272

- Median home value: $191,900 (73% own)

- Median rent: $886 (27% rent)

- Top public schools: Avon Middle School (grade A), Avon Heritage Elementary School (grade A), Learwood Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Elyria Catholic High School (grade A minus), First Baptist Christian School (grade A minus)

- Top places: Avon (grade A+), Oberlin (grade A+), Avon Lake (grade A)

#23. Wayne County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 813

- Population: 116,680

- Median household income: $70,320

- Median home value: $189,800 (75% own)

- Median rent: $824 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Norwayne Middle School (grade A minus), Hazel Harvey Elementary School (grade A minus), Dalton Middle School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Central Christian School (grade B), Kingsway Christian School (grade B minus), St. Mary of Immaculate Conception School (grade A)

- Top places: Doylestown (grade A minus), Orrville (grade A minus), Wooster (grade B+)

#22. Ottawa County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 625

- Population: 40,367

- Median household income: $69,515

- Median home value: $179,100 (82% own)

- Median rent: $846 (18% rent)

- Top public schools: Oak Harbor Middle School (grade A minus), R.C. Waters Elementary School (grade B+), Danbury High School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable), St. Boniface Catholic School and Preschool (grade unavailable), Ottawa County Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Port Clinton (grade B+), Genoa (grade B+), Curtice (grade B)

#21. Fairfield County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 602

- Population: 159,371

- Median household income: $82,969

- Median home value: $247,800 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,042 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Toll Gate Middle School (grade A minus), Pickerington High School North (grade A minus), Pickerington High School Central (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: William V. Fisher Catholic High School (grade A minus), Fairfield Christian Academy (grade B minus), St. Mary Elementary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Pickerington (grade A), Millersport (grade B minus), Lancaster (grade B minus)

#20. Stark County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 564

- Population: 374,199

- Median household income: $63,130

- Median home value: $164,900 (68% own)

- Median rent: $838 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Strausser Elementary School (grade A), Lake Primary School (grade A), Clearmount Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School (grade A minus), Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), Lake Center Christian School (grade B)

- Top places: Greentown (grade A), North Canton (grade A), Uniontown (grade A)

#19. Lake County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 542

- Population: 232,236

- Median household income: $76,835

- Median home value: $189,600 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,027 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Istem Geauga Early College High School (grade A minus), Kirtland Elementary School (grade A minus), Hopkins Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Andrews Osborne Academy (grade A+), Lake Catholic High School (grade A minus), Mentor Christian School (grade C+)

- Top places: Kirtland (grade A), Mentor (grade A), Willoughby (grade A minus)

#18. Erie County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 478

- Population: 75,299

- Median household income: $65,171

- Median home value: $169,400 (71% own)

- Median rent: $884 (29% rent)

- Top public schools: Woodlands Intermediate School (grade B+), Edison Middle School (Formerly Berlin-Milan Middle School) (grade B+), Edison Elementary School (Formerly Milan Elementary) (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Sandusky Central Catholic School (grade A minus), St. Peter Elementary School (grade unavailable), Firelands Montessori Academy (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Huron (grade B+), Milan (grade B+), Sandusky (grade B+)

#17. Montgomery County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 419

- Population: 536,121

- Median household income: $61,942

- Median home value: $154,300 (62% own)

- Median rent: $925 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Dayton Regional STEM School (grade A+), Oakwood Junior High School (grade A+), Harman Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: The Miami Valley School (grade A+), Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (grade A), Archbishop Alter High School (grade A)

- Top places: Oakwood (grade A+), Centerville (grade A+), Kettering (grade A)

#16. Putnam County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 409

- Population: 34,400

- Median household income: $79,453

- Median home value: $176,200 (86% own)

- Median rent: $807 (14% rent)

- Top public schools: Miller City Elementary School (grade A), Kalida Elementary School (grade A), Ottoville Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. Anthony of Padua School (grade unavailable), St. Mary's Catholic School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Ottawa (grade A minus), Glandorf (grade B+), Kalida (grade A)

#15. Hancock County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 403

- Population: 75,072

- Median household income: $67,006

- Median home value: $179,600 (69% own)

- Median rent: $877 (31% rent)

- Top public schools: Liberty-Benton Middle School (grade A), Van Buren Elementary School (grade A minus), Liberty-Benton Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Heritage Christian School (grade A minus), St. Michael School (grade unavailable), Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Findlay (grade A minus), Liberty Township (grade A), Marion Township (grade A)

#14. Geauga County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 382

- Population: 95,455

- Median household income: $97,162

- Median home value: $288,000 (87% own)

- Median rent: $1,009 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Gurney Elementary School (grade A), Kenston Middle School (grade A), Chardon Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Hawken School (grade A+), Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School (grade A minus), Hershey Montessori School Adolescent Campus (grade A minus)

- Top places: South Russell (grade A+), Bainbridge (grade A), Chardon (grade A minus)

#13. Cuyahoga County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 360

- Population: 1,256,620

- Median household income: $60,074

- Median home value: $168,700 (58% own)

- Median rent: $952 (42% rent)

- Top public schools: Solon High School (grade A+), Solon Middle School (grade A+), Hilltop Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+), Hathaway Brown School (grade A+)

- Top places: Shaker Heights (grade A+), Pepper Pike (grade A+), Solon (grade A+)

#12. Mahoning County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 342

- Population: 227,979

- Median household income: $54,279

- Median home value: $132,000 (70% own)

- Median rent: $753 (30% rent)

- Top public schools: Canfield Village Middle School (grade A), Austintown Elementary School (grade A), West Boulevard Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Ursuline High School (grade A), Cardinal Mooney High School (grade A), Valley Christian Schools (grade A minus)

- Top places: Canfield (grade A+), Poland (grade A), Boardman (grade A minus)

#11. Butler County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 333

- Population: 388,327

- Median household income: $77,062

- Median home value: $224,300 (69% own)

- Median rent: $1,048 (31% rent)

- Top public schools: Independence Elementary School (grade A), Heritage Early Childhood School (grade A), Hopewell Early Childhood School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Christian Schools (grade A minus), Stephen T. Badin High School (grade B+), St. John XXIII Catholic School (grade A)

- Top places: Beckett Ridge (grade A+), Wetherington (grade A), Oxford (grade A)

#10. Lucas County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 312

- Population: 430,014

- Median household income: $57,265

- Median home value: $144,200 (62% own)

- Median rent: $879 (38% rent)

- Top public schools: Ottawa Hills High School (grade A), Toledo Early College High School (grade A), Fallen Timbers Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (grade A+), St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy (grade A), Notre Dame Academy (grade A)

- Top places: Ottawa Hills (grade A+), Sylvania (grade A+), Maumee (grade A)

#9. Union County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 262

- Population: 63,411

- Median household income: $104,496

- Median home value: $282,900 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,144 (20% rent)

- Top public schools: Dublin Jerome High School (grade A+), Glacier Ridge Elementary School (grade A+), Abraham Depp Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. John's Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Marysville (grade A minus), Jerome Township (grade A+), New California (grade A+)

#8. Wood County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 251

- Population: 131,564

- Median household income: $70,537

- Median home value: $203,300 (64% own)

- Median rent: $907 (36% rent)

- Top public schools: Perrysburg Junior High School (grade A), Hull Prairie Intermediate School (grade A), Toth Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Bowling Green Christian Academy (grade B+), St. Rose Elementary School (grade unavailable), St. Aloysius Elementary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Perrysburg (grade A+), Northwood (grade A minus), Bowling Green (grade A minus)

#7. Medina County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 248

- Population: 182,347

- Median household income: $89,968

- Median home value: $249,700 (80% own)

- Median rent: $1,053 (20% rent)

- Top public schools: Granger Elementary School (grade A), Hinckley Elementary School (grade A), Sharon Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Francis Xavier School (grade A), Medina Christian Academy (grade B minus), Saint Ambrose Catholic School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Wadsworth (grade A), Medina (grade A minus), Brunswick (grade B+)

#6. Greene County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 183

- Population: 167,567

- Median household income: $81,243

- Median home value: $222,300 (67% own)

- Median rent: $1,027 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Bellbrook High School (grade A), Bellbrook Middle School (grade A), Trebein Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (grade A minus), Wright State University Mini University (grade A), St. Luke Catholic Elementary School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Yellow Springs (grade A+), Bellbrook (grade A+), Beavercreek (grade A+)

#5. Franklin County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 159

- Population: 1,318,149

- Median household income: $71,070

- Median home value: $243,100 (53% own)

- Median rent: $1,169 (47% rent)

- Top public schools: Wyandot Elementary School (grade A+), Henry Karrer Middle School (grade A+), Mary Emma Bailey Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

- Top places: Bexley (grade A+), Upper Arlington (grade A+), Dublin (grade A+)

#4. Summit County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 115

- Population: 539,361

- Median household income: $68,360

- Median home value: $182,500 (67% own)

- Median rent: $956 (33% rent)

- Top public schools: Hudson High School (grade A+), Hudson Middle School (grade A), East Woods Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Western Reserve Academy (grade A+), Archbishop Hoban High School (grade A), Our Lady of the Elms (grade A)

- Top places: Hudson (grade A+), Fairlawn (grade A+), Reminderville (grade A)

#3. Hamilton County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 114

- Population: 827,671

- Median household income: $68,249

- Median home value: $205,000 (59% own)

- Median rent: $961 (41% rent)

- Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (grade A+), Sycamore High School (grade A+), Mariemont Junior High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

- Top places: Blue Ash (grade A+), Mariemont (grade A+), Madeira (grade A+)

#2. Warren County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 87

- Population: 243,189

- Median household income: $103,128

- Median home value: $290,900 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,254 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: William Mason High School (grade A+), Mason Intermediate Elementary School (grade A), Mason Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Liberty Bible Academy (grade A), The CinDay Academy (grade A), Royalmont Academy (grade A)

- Top places: Mason (grade A+), Landen (grade A+), Springboro (grade A)

#1. Delaware County, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 50

- Population: 216,074

- Median household income: $123,995

- Median home value: $393,000 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,338 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Deer Run Elementary School (grade A+), Willard Grizzell Middle School (grade A+), Olentangy High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Genoa Christian Academy (grade B+), Delaware Christian School (grade B minus), St. Paul School (grade unavailable)

- Top places: Powell (grade A+), Delaware (grade A minus), Galena (grade A minus)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.