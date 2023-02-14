Best counties for retirees in America

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties for retirees using 2025 data from Niche.

For many, retirement is an opportunity to live somewhere warmer and enjoy a perpetual summertime lifestyle. According to moving company HireAHelper's January 2025 analysis of Census Bureau data, nearly 260,000 Americans moved after retiring in 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some 20% of those retirees relocated to sunny Florida, which has long been a top pick for retirement. The state's appeal is so great that a June 2025 study from SmartAsset found that Florida gained more than 44,500 new retirees in 2023.

As popular as the Sunshine State is, retirement requires significant financial planning. So prospective retirees shouldn't rush off to Florida just yet. A July 2025 F&G Annuities & Life survey found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans over 50 have delayed their retirement because of economic concerns. Ongoing market volatility could worsen the situation. As the Urban Institute notes in a July 2025 report, fewer than one-third of retirement-age Americans have their assets in a fund that would offer protection from market fluctuations. These financial factors have caused the average retirement age to creep up slightly, from 60 in 2012 to 62 in 2024.

Needless to say, good financial planning is especially crucial for those who already have a retirement destination in mind. While Florida is renowned for its balmy weather, lenient tax policies, and abundant recreational opportunities, many retirees have discovered other areas of the country that also check the boxes for the perfect retirement location.

Because choosing a retirement destination can prove difficult, Stacker took some of the legwork out of the research by compiling a list of the best places to live using 2025 data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on various factors, including weather, entertainment, and cost of living. A maximum of 10 counties from each state were included, so there's a good mix from around the country.

Whether you're interested in maximum sunshine, coastal splendor, championship golf, or endless shopping, this list will have options for every taste—and budget.

Alpine from above Sul Ross State University. (Stacker/Stacker)

#50. Brewster County, Texas

- Population: 9,464

- Median home value: $216,000

- Top places to live: Alpine (A), Marathon (B+), Study Butte (unavailable)

Bordering Mexico on the west side of Texas, Brewster County is the largest county in the state. You'll enjoy small towns, friendly people, breathtaking scenery, and authentic Mexican food.

Aerial view of boats docked on the river by Washington. (Stacker/Stacker)

#49. Beaufort County, North Carolina

- Population: 44,597

- Median home value: $181,200

- Top places to live: River Road (B+), Washington (B), Chocowinity (B-)

This Inner Banks county lies along the banks of the Pamlico River in the eastern part of the state. The river provides Beaufort County with a wealth of activities, including fishing, paddling, and boating. Retirees can take advantage of the outdoors for most of the year thanks to the area's long, hot summers.

View from the Franklin Visitors Center looking toward Main Street. (Stacker/Stacker)

#48. Macon County, North Carolina

- Population: 37,533

- Median home value: $229,000

- Top places to live: Franklin (B), Highlands (A-), Highlands Township (B+)

Surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains, Macon County maintains a comfortable temperature year-round. Visit one of the county's several waterfalls, enjoy some Southern fare at a local restaurant, or just take a stroll.

Sunset on Lake Stamford. (Stacker/Stacker)

#47. Haskell County, Texas

- Population: 5,390

- Median home value: $92,000

- Top places to live: Haskell (A-), Stamford (B), Rochester (B)

In the Rolling Plains region of Texas, Haskell County offers small-town living with a big community spirit. Boaters and anglers enjoy Lake Stamford, which features a large variety of fish, including largemouth bass and catfish. Hunters can bag a variety of animals, including ducks, quail, white-tailed deer, and alligators.

Romanesque Revival style Fayette County Courthouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

#46. Fayette County, Texas

- Population: 24,783

- Median home value: $271,100

- Top places to live: La Grange (B), Schulenburg (B), Flatonia (B+)

About an hour southeast of Austin, Fayette County bustles with life while providing refuge from the big city. Culture lovers can visit the Texas Quilt Museum, hit up the Round Top Music Festival, and see Shakespeare plays at Winedale. Foodies have many options, including delicious Texas barbecue and Czech kolaches.

Chatham County Courthouse in downtown Pittsboro. (Stacker/Stacker)

#45. Chatham County, North Carolina

- Population: 78,319

- Median home value: $397,800

- Top places to live: Fearrington Village (A), Pittsboro (A-), Siler City (B)

Chatham County is home to Jordan Lake State Recreation Area and a section of the American Tobacco Trail. For the less outdoorsy types, the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill are a short drive away. Retirees in North Carolina benefit from relatively low income taxes—Social Security is not taxed. Still, taxable income has a flat rate of 4.25% as of 2025, due to a decrease to 3.99% by 2027.

View of bench and lake in Vogel State Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#44. Union County, Georgia

- Population: 25,598

- Median home value: $272,600

- Top places to live: Blairsville (C)

Union County is home to Brasstown Bald, Georgia's tallest mountain, earning it the moniker of "the mountain county." Don't be surprised if it snows for a few days during the winter. But don't worry, the rest of the year is mild and comfortable.

The lighthouse on Lake Buchanan. (Stacker/Stacker)

#43. Llano County, Texas

- Population: 22,011

- Median home value: $322,300

- Top places to live: Horseshoe Bay (B+), Llano (B), Kingsland (B-)

Located smack-dab in the middle of Texas, Llano County has become known as the deer and bluebonnet capital of Texas. The Colorado and Llano rivers flow through the county, attracting wildlife and creating a peaceful environment.

Drone shot over the bay of Reedville. (Stacker/Stacker)

#42. Northumberland County, Virginia

- Population: 12,085

- Median home value: $333,100

- Top places to live: Heathsville (D+)

Part of Virginia's Northern Neck, retirees in Northumberland County enjoy coastal living along the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Inland, there are ample trails for paddling, biking, walking, and birding. The area is steeped in American history and is just a few hours away from Richmond and Washington D.C.

View of Kingsport Main street with shops and a roundabout with sculpture. (Stacker/Stacker)

#41. Sullivan County, Tennessee

- Population: 159,693

- Median home value: $190,800

- Top places to live: Walnut Hill (A), Bristol (A-), Colonial Heights (A-)

Home to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol Motor Speedway, and numerous parks, there's always something to do in Sullivan County. Residents can take advantage of the local trails and waterways for hiking, camping, boating, and fishing.

Scenic Iowa landscape in spring. (Stacker/Stacker)

#40. Jefferson County, Iowa

- Population: 15,676

- Median home value: $161,200

- Top places to live: Fairfield (A-), Center Township (B+), Maharishi Vedic City (B)

An ode to rural living, there are only seven incorporated towns within Jefferson County's 435.5 square miles. Jefferson County Conservation manages 12 parks across the county that provide ample opportunities for camping, fishing, paddling, and hiking. For those looking to get more involved with their community, the local United Way's Retired & Senior Volunteer Program matches retirees with rewarding volunteer roles.

Aerial view of downtown Hendersonville. (Stacker/Stacker)

#39. Henderson County, North Carolina

- Population: 117,387

- Median home value: $317,800

- Top places to live: Balfour (A), Flat Rock (A), Valley Hill (A-)

Home to cities like Hendersonville and Flat Rock, Henderson County offers an array of antique shops, boutiques, and Victorian-era homes. If you enjoy outdoor activities, you can explore the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park or visit a number of local festivals each year.

Downtown street in Hot Springs. (Stacker/Stacker)

#38. Garland County, Arkansas

- Population: 100,062

- Median home value: $176,400

- Top places to live: Hot Springs (B+), Lake Hamilton (B+), Piney (B+)

Home to cities like Hot Springs, Garland County offers retirees an affordable cost of living, top-notch health care facilities, and a flourishing economy. As for recreation, residents enjoy eight golf courses, an active arts scene, and several lakes for fishing and boating.

The lighthouse and Museum in Saint Simon's Island. (Stacker/Stacker)

#37. Glynn County, Georgia

- Population: 84,987

- Median home value: $268,300

- Top places to live: St. Simons (A), Country Club Estates (B+), Dock Junction (B+)

Part of a series of islands on Georgia's southeastern coast, Glynn County provides coastal, waterfront, and island living that checks many boxes on the lists of retirees. Once a summer playground for the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers, Jekyll Island now boasts prime beaches, golf courses, and a sea turtle rescue center. With its quaint towns, St. Simons Island has a laidback vibe that's emphasized by beautiful beaches and live oak groves.

War Memorial in front of the Loudon County Courthouse. (Stacker/Stacker)

#36. Loudon County, Tennessee

- Population: 56,996

- Median home value: $292,600

- Top places to live: Tellico Village (B+), Loudon (B+), Lenoir City (B)

Just west of Knoxville, Loudon County offers proximity to modern conveniences while keeping the immediate surroundings peaceful. A regional airport is just a 30-minute drive away for holiday visits from friends and family.

Aerial view of Lake Keowee and golf course. (Stacker/Stacker)

#35. Oconee County, South Carolina

- Population: 79,566

- Median home value: $217,200

- Top places to live: Seneca (A-), Walhalla (B), Utica (B)

Retirees can find refuge in the natural beauty and charming towns of South Carolina's westernmost county. The county has a full calendar of annual events, including multiple music festivals, the SC Apple Festival, and a Day of the Dead Festival. Another plus is that in South Carolina, retirees don't have to pay state income taxes on Social Security and up to $10,000 of other retirement income.

Aerial view of park in Granbury. (Stacker/Stacker)

#34. Hood County, Texas

- Population: 64,198

- Median home value: $281,300

- Top places to live: DeCordova (A), Pecan Plantation (B), Granbury (B-)

Lakes, historic districts, restaurants, and festivals are big draws in Hood County. Granbury, a popular city for retirees where around 50% of its residents are seniors, offers a small, historic community that holds weekly bingo nights.

Aerial view of Cisco. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. Eastland County, Texas

- Population: 17,846

- Median home value: $121,700

- Top places to live: Cisco (A-), Eastland (B), Carbon (B)

Those drawn to Central Texas will enjoy Eastland County's three lakes, which provide residents with great boating and fishing opportunities. Golfers can play at several courses throughout the county, while culture lovers can visit the town of Eastland to learn about art history at the Outdoor Art Museum.

View from lighthouse at Great Island looking at Seagull Beach and homes. (Stacker/Stacker)

#32. Barnstable County, Massachusetts

- Population: 230,073

- Median home value: $575,900

- Top places to live: Woods Hole (A), North Falmouth (A), West Chatham (A)

Barnstable County includes Cape Cod and its associated islands. There are tons of resorts and residential communities along the peninsula, some more lively than others. Visit a lighthouse, take an art class, bike along the beach, or schedule a tennis match. Enjoy it all while breathing in the fresh sea air.

Aerial view of the Coastal town of Rockport. (Stacker/Stacker)

#31. Aransas County, Texas

- Population: 24,449

- Median home value: $236,800

- Top places to live: Rockport (B), Lamar (B), Fulton (B)

Located on the southeast coast of Texas, Aransas County is home to cities such as Aransas Pass and Rockport. Residents can expect a small-town feel, friendly neighbors, ample water activities, and vibrant tourist seasons.

Historic home with Texas and American Flags. (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Coleman County, Texas

- Population: 7,765

- Median home value: $91,200

- Top places to live: Coleman (B), Santa Anna (B)

In west central Texas, retirees can enjoy quiet, rural living in the rolling hills of Coleman County. Annual events include the Western Film Festival and Fiesta de la Paloma, which features live music and cooking competitions. The county also hosts a professional rodeo every June.

Boaters on the lake in Greensboro. (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Greene County, Georgia

- Population: 19,586

- Median home value: $342,200

- Top places to live: Greensboro (B), White Plains (B), Union Point (B)

Lake Oconee provides a natural, serene playground for residents of Greene County. Residents can boat, swim, paddle, and fish in the lake's 19,000 acres. But those who prefer to be on land can enjoy several prime golf courses and a 5,000-acre off-roading park. The county's prime location between Atlanta and Augusta allows residents to get away from the noise while enjoying easy access to the cities' cultural attractions, airports, and medical facilities.

Green city park in late afternoon. (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Izard County, Arkansas

- Population: 13,866

- Median home value: $122,100

- Top places to live: Drytown Township (A-), Lacrosse Township (B+), Mill Creek Township (B+)

Izard County offers residents a simple, small-town life. Its stores are locally owned and do not sell alcohol. Several lakes dot the area, drawing people out to walk, fish, and enjoy nature.

Wood County Courthouse in Quitman. (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Wood County, Texas

- Population: 46,094

- Median home value: $195,100

- Top places to live: Mineola (B+), Quitman (B+), Winnsboro (B+)

Popular sites for retirees in Wood County include Mineola and Winnsboro, two diverse small towns with supportive communities where you can find a mix of new families and retirees.

Visitor Center in the town of Abingdon. (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Washington County, Virginia

- Population: 53,913

- Median home value: $201,800

- Top places to live: Abingdon (A-), Emory (A-), Glade Spring (B+)

Residents in Washington County enjoy the temperate climate and natural beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. Tiny Damascus is known as "Trail Town USA" for the seven nationally known trails that pass through the town, including the Appalachian Trail, Virginia Creeper Trail, and TransVirginia Bike Route. Each May, over 25,000 people visit Damascus to celebrate Trail Days, which features live music and outdoor gear vendors.

Ferry coming into doc at Oriental. (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Pamlico County, North Carolina

- Population: 12,315

- Median home value: $209,800

- Top places to live: Grantsboro Township (B+), Grantsboro (B+), Hobucken Township (B)

Pamlico County provides easy access to beaches, golf, the Pamlico River, and the Intracoastal Waterway. The area has low taxes, great weather, and a vibrant and growing retiree community.

Historic courthouse in Goochland County. (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Goochland County, Virginia

- Population: 25,613

- Median home value: $483,700

- Top places to live: Goochland (B-)

On the outskirts of the northwest Richmond metro area, Goochland County offers a quieter way of life. The James River runs the length of the county's southern border and provides ample outdoor activities. But residents also enjoy golfing, biking, hunting, and horseback riding throughout the county. The Goochland Craft Beverage Trail also invites residents to explore the county's local alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

Evening at Bull Shoals Lake. (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Baxter County, Arkansas

- Population: 42,150

- Median home value: $165,400

- Top places to live: Mountain Home (B-), Mountain Home Township (B), Lakeview (B)

Baxter County is surrounded by two lakes and three rivers, including the popular Buffalo National River, the first national river in the United States. Perfect for those who want to slow down and enjoy life, Baxter County is a safe and quiet place for nature lovers.

Aerial view of Lewes. (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Sussex County, Delaware

- Population: 247,799

- Median home value: $353,300

- Top places to live: Rehoboth Beach (A+), Lewes (A), Ocean View (B+)

The southernmost county of Delaware, Sussex County, is also the largest county in the state. There are saltwater and freshwater wetlands, miles of beaches, and the 10,000-acre Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, boasting more than 245 species of birds.

Boardwalk to Caswell Beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Brunswick County, North Carolina

- Population: 145,889

- Median home value: $314,700

- Top places to live: St. James (A), Sunset Beach (B+), Oak Island (B+)

North Carolina's Brunswick County is home to places like Bald Head Island, Southport, and Carolina Shores. The county is a popular filming location, and you'll never go hungry with plenty of Calabash-style fried-seafood buffets dotting the area.

Scenic view of Pearsons Waterfall. (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Polk County, North Carolina

- Population: 19,689

- Median home value: $281,100

- Top places to live: Tryon (A-), Saluda Township (A-), Tryon Township (A-)

Located southeast of Asheville, Polk County is small-town living at its best. Nestled against the Blue Ridge Mountains, the town of Tryon offers access to fine art, while nearby Saluda has just 700 residents and a selection of charming restaurants and shops.

Gazebo at Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Moore County, North Carolina

- Population: 102,840

- Median home value: $315,300

- Top places to live: Pinehurst (A+), Southern Pines (A), Aberdeen (A-)

Just 100 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Moore County offers luxury resort living, a golf-lovers paradise, a large equestrian community, and access to the performing arts. Low median home prices make it easy for new residents to buy into the community.

Front Street with shops and the old clock tower in Georgetown. (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Georgetown County, South Carolina

- Population: 64,200

- Median home value: $262,300

- Top places to live: Murrells Inlet (A-), Georgetown (B), Andrews (B-)

If you're after coastal charm and fascinating history, look to Georgetown County. Popular destinations like Pawleys Island and Georgetown offer walkable downtowns and vibrant waterfronts for endless activity.

Myrtle Beach Yacht Club at Coquina Harbor. (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Horry County, South Carolina

- Population: 368,937

- Median home value: $260,500

- Top places to live: Socastee (A-), Surfside Beach (A-), Red Hill (A-)

Located in the easternmost section of South Carolina, Horry County is home to popular vacation destinations like Myrtle Beach and Conway. There's no shortage of resorts and retirement communities in this East Coast county that continues to attract newcomers.

Beach dune at sunrise. (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Worcester County, Maryland

- Population: 53,279

- Median home value: $348,100

- Top places to live: Berlin (A-), Ocean City (A-), Pocomoke City (A-)

Located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, Worcester County is popular for its reasonable housing prices and laid-back atmosphere. The county is home to part of Assateague Island, a tranquil spot famous for its wild horses.

Cape Lookout Lighthouse on the Southern Outer Banks. (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Carteret County, North Carolina

- Population: 68,652

- Median home value: $304,200

- Top places to live: Emerald Isle (A-), Pine Knoll Shores (A-), Cedar Point (A-)

The Crystal Coast of North Carolina offers plentiful beaches, fresh seafood, fishing, boating, paddleboarding, and walking trails. All of those activities are wrapped up with small-town charm and coastal-city vibes.

Lighthouse and boats on Hilton Head Island. (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Beaufort County, South Carolina

- Population: 192,123

- Median home value: $407,600

- Top places to live: Hilton Head Island (A), Bluffton (A-), Beaufort (B+)

Home to more than 340,000 acres of marshland, Beaufort County has appeared in the movies "Forrest Gump," "The Prince of Tides," and"The Big Chill," all of which were filmed here. The county also features historic Civil War sites, fishing, boating, golf, art galleries, and museums.

The Rappahannock River in Saluda. (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Middlesex County, Virginia

- Population: 10,774

- Median home value: $299,800

- Top places to live: Saluda (B), Deltaville (C), Urbanna (C)

Bordered by the Rappahannock River, Piankatank River, and Chesapeake Bay, Middlesex County provides opportunities for both freshwater and saltwater recreation. On land, Middlesex also hosts one of the world's premier croquet clubs. Founded in 1669, the county is also the perfect setting to become immersed in American history.

Pier and sand beach kayak launch area at Rappahannock River estuary, (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Lancaster County, Virginia

- Population: 10,876

- Median home value: $307,600

- Top places to live: Irvington (A-), White Stone (B-), Kilmarnock (C+)

Boasting 180 miles of shoreline, Lancaster County has the Chesapeake Bay to its east and the Rappahannock River to the south and west. Enjoy a mild climate and scenic views from every angle.

Aerial view of Williamsburg at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. James City County, Virginia

- Population: 80,046

- Median home value: $419,200

This southeastern Virginia county is a great area for history buffs, with easy access to Colonial Williamsburg, Norfolk, Yorktown, and Jamestown. There are a number of upscale retirement communities and antique homes to choose from. There are also always new people to meet, as tourists breeze through the county to explore the area's historic sites.

Fountain and Bayfront condos in Naples. (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Collier County, Florida

- Population: 387,681

- Median home value: $486,800

- Top places to live: Pine Ridge (A), Naples (A), Vineyards (A)

Retirees have long known that Florida's Paradise Coast is a fantastic place to retire—over 1 in 3 residents are 65 and older. Naples provides a vibrant cultural scene, while Marco Island offers dolphin watching and beautiful beaches. Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park, the state's largest, spreads out over 85,000 acres and is home to many rare and endangered native animals and plants, including Florida panthers, Florida black bears, and 44 orchid species.

Aerial view of waterfront park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Charlotte County, Florida

- Population: 195,083

- Median home value: $291,000

- Top places to live: Solana (B+), Punta Gorda (B+), Cleveland (B+)

Halfway between Fort Myers and Sarasota, you'll find Charlotte County, nestled in Charlotte Harbor. If you love fishing, sailing, or just hanging out at the beach, Charlotte County, with its marina and long stretches of shoreline, is the place to be.

Palm Bay City Hall building. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Brevard County, Florida

- Population: 620,533

- Median home value: $304,400

- Top places to live: Satellite Beach (A+), Melbourne Beach (A+), Indialantic (A+)

With the Space Coast and Disney Cruise Line docks close by, Brevard County offers exciting options for retirees. When locals aren't watching rockets launch from Kennedy Space Center or planning their next cruise, they have miles of beaches and plenty of outdoor and indoor activities to choose from.

Aerial view looking north, of Jupiter and Hobe Sound. (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Martin County, Florida

- Population: 160,464

- Median home value: $386,500

- Top places to live: Jensen Beach (A), Palm City (A), Stuart (A)

Located on the Treasure Coast of Florida, Martin County features fishing, water sports, and natural beauty. The St. Lucie Inlet is one of the most biodiverse estuaries in the United States, with more than 800 different species of fish located in a 10-mile radius.

#6. Lee County, Florida

- Population: 792,692

- Median home value: $326,300

- Top places to live: Sanibel (A), Estero (A), Three Oaks (A)

Home to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, Lee County is situated on the Gulf Coast of the Sunshine State. Residents enjoy access to 80 golf courses, beaches, shopping, and an easy, roughly two-hour drive to the cruise ports in Tampa or Fort Lauderdale.

Aerial view of golf course and residential homes. (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Highlands County, Florida

- Population: 103,808

- Median home value: $177,900

- Top places to live: Avon Park (B), Sebring (B), Lake Placid (B-)

Filled with more than 100 lakes and waterways, eight parks, and lower-than-average home prices and crime rates, Highlands County is a relaxing getaway with Southern hospitality. A significant proportion of retirees already call Highlands County home, with 36.2% of residents aged 65 and older.

Downtown shopping area in Sumpter Landing. (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Sumter County, Florida

- Population: 137,536

- Median home value: $356,000

- Top places to live: Bushnell (A-), The Villages (B), Lake Panasoffkee (B)

Situated roughly 60 miles northeast of Tampa, Sumter County is big on agritourism, biking, trail walking, and fishing. With ample opportunities for shopping and dining out, there's always something to do or explore.

Aerial shot Vero Beach hotels and condominium buildings. (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Indian River County, Florida

- Population: 163,856

- Median home value: $314,700

- Top places to live: South Beach (A), Indian River Shores (A), Vero Beach (A-)

On the central east coast of Florida, Indian River County offers endless water activities, nature preserves, historic districts, art galleries, and shopping. Retirement communities, complete with all the best amenities, are located throughout the county.

Aerial view of downtown St. Petersburg. (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Pinellas County, Florida

- Population: 960,565

- Median home value: $319,000

- Top places to live: Crescent Lake (A+), North Shore (A+), Safety Harbor (A+)

Located on the west central coast of Florida, Pinellas County offers miles and miles of beach activities, shopping, restaurants, and a Salvador Dalí museum. Popular cities within the county include St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs, and Clearwater. Tampa International Airport is nearby for quick getaways.

Aerial view of beach and high rise buildings at Siesta Key. (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Sarasota County, Florida

- Population: 449,011

- Median home value: $373,100

- Top places to live: Vamo (A+), Siesta Key (A), South Gate Ridge (A)

Located on the west coast of Florida, Sarasota County offers everything the modern retiree could desire. Shopping, golfing, hiking, beaches, and arts and culture are never in short supply here.

