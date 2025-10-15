Stacker compiled the best NFL players born in Ohio using Pro-Football-Reference.com

Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL's greatest talents trace their roots back to Ohio.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in Ohio. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in Ohio have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#49. Hugh Douglas (DE) (tie)

- City: Mansfield

- Years played: 1995-2004 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 138

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 68

#49. Trent Cole (DE) (tie)

- City: Xenia

- Years played: 2005-2016 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 176

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 68

#46. Dana Stubblefield (DT) (tie)

- City: Cleves

- Years played: 1993-2003 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 154

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 69

#46. Doug Smith (C) (tie)

- City: Columbus

- Years played: 1978-1991 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 187

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 69

#46. Jim Lynch (LB) (tie)

- City: Lima

- Years played: 1967-1977 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 151

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 69

#44. Jeff Hartings (C) (tie)

- City: St. Henry

- Years played: 1996-2006 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 162

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 70

#44. Jim Ritcher (G) (tie)

- City: Hinckley

- Years played: 1980-1995 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 218

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 70

#41. Bob Golic (NT) (tie)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1979-1992 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 187

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 71

#41. Joe Fortunato (LB) (tie)

- City: Mingo Junction

- Years played: 1955-1966 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 155

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 71

#41. Rodger Saffold (T) (tie)

- City: Bedford

- Years played: 2010-2022 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 176

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 71

#40. Marco Coleman (DE)

- City: Dayton

- Years played: 1992-2005 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 207

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 72

#38. Darryl Talley (LB) (tie)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1983-1996 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 216

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 73

#38. Nick Mangold (C) (tie)

- City: Centerville

- Years played: 2006-2016 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 164

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 73

#34. Chris Spielman (LB) (tie)

- City: Canton

- Years played: 1988-1997 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 148

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 74

#34. Joe Thuney (G) (tie)

- City: Centerville

- Years played: 2016-2024 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 74

#34. Joey Browner (DB) (tie)

- City: Warren

- Years played: 1983-1992 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 145

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 74

#34. Rick Volk (DB) (tie)

- City: Toledo

- Years played: 1967-1978 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 150

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 74

#32. Dave Brown (DB) (tie)

- City: Akron

- Years played: 1975-1989 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 216

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 75

#32. Larry Csonka (RB) (tie)

- City: Stow

- Years played: 1968-1979 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 75

#31. Jack Reynolds (LB)

- City: Cincinnati

- Years played: 1970-1984 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 76

#30. Jim Lachey (T)

- City: St. Henry

- Years played: 1985-1995 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 131

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 77

#28. Bob Vogel (T) (tie)

- City: Columbus

- Years played: 1963-1972 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 140

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 78

#28. Joey Galloway (WR) (tie)

- City: Bellaire

- Years played: 1995-2010 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Weighted career value: 78

#27. Jim Harbaugh (QB)

- City: Toledo

- Years played: 1987-2000 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 177

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 79

#26. Dick LeBeau (DB)

- City: London

- Years played: 1959-1972 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 185

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 80

#25. Dan Dierdorf (T)

- City: Canton

- Years played: 1971-1983 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 160

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 82

#23. Bob Brown (T) (tie)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1964-1973 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 126

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 83

#23. Tom Jackson (LB) (tie)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1973-1986 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 191

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 83

#22. Tarik Glenn (T)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1997-2006 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 154

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 87

#21. Randy Gradishar (LB)

- City: Warren

- Years played: 1974-1983 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 145

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 88

#20. Matt Light (T)

- City: Greenville

- Years played: 2001-2011 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 155

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 89

#19. Travis Kelce (TE)

- City: Westlake

- Years played: 2013-2024 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 175

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 90

#16. James Harrison (ROLB) (tie)

- City: Akron

- Years played: 2002-2017 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 193

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 91

#16. Luke Kuechly (ILB) (tie)

- City: Cincinnati

- Years played: 2012-2019 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 118

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 91

#16. Tom Mack (G) (tie)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1966-1978 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 184

- Pro Bowl selections: 11

- Weighted career value: 91

#15. Dick Schafrath (T)

- City: Canton

- Years played: 1959-1971 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 176

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 94

#14. London Fletcher (LB)

- City: Cleveland

- Years played: 1998-2013 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 256

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 95

#13. Ron McDole (DE)

- City: Chester

- Years played: 1961-1978 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 240

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 97

#12. Cris Carter (WR)

- City: Troy

- Years played: 1987-2002 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 234

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 99

#11. Jason Kelce (C)

- City: Cleveland Heights

- Years played: 2011-2023 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 193

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 102

#9. Orlando Pace (T) (tie)

- City: Sandusky

- Years played: 1997-2009 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 169

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 104

#9. Roger Staubach (QB) (tie)

- City: Cincinnati

- Years played: 1969-1979 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 131

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 104

#8. Jim Tyrer (T)

- City: Newark

- Years played: 1961-1974 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 194

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 107

#7. Paul Warfield (WR)

- City: Warren

- Years played: 1964-1977 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 157

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 108

#6. Len Dawson (QB)

- City: Alliance

- Years played: 1957-1975 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 211

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 109

#5. Jack Lambert (LB)

- City: Mantua

- Years played: 1974-1984 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 111

#4. Charles Woodson (DB)

- City: Fremont

- Years played: 1998-2015 (16 years as starter)

- Games played: 254

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 115

#3. Ben Roethlisberger (QB)

- City: Lima

- Years played: 2004-2021 (17 years as starter)

- Games played: 249

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 131

#2. Russell Wilson (QB)

- City: Cincinnati

- Years played: 2012-2024 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 199

- Pro Bowl selections: 10

- Weighted career value: 139

#1. Alan Page (DT)

- City: Canton

- Years played: 1967-1981 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 218

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 144