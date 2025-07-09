Best places to live in the Cincinnati metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Wetherington

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 1,317

#24. Fort Mitchell

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,676

#23. Dry Run

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,765

#22. Sherwood

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,259

#21. Landen

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,041

#20. Wilder

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,148

#19. Beckett Ridge

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 9,451

#18. Villa Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,378

#17. Terrace Park

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,282

#16. Union

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 7,494

#15. Evendale

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 2,656

#14. Edgewood

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 8,429

#13. Cherry Grove

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 3,940

#12. Fruit Hill

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 4,094

#11. The Village of Indian Hill

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,048

#10. Sixteen Mile Stand

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,735

#9. Fort Thomas

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 17,242

#8. Montgomery

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,816

#7. Kenwood

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,484

#6. Wyoming

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,712

#5. Madeira

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 9,454

#4. Mason

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 35,148

#3. Park Hills

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,155

#2. Mariemont

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 3,477

#1. Blue Ash

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,374

