Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Cleveland metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Gates Mills

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 2,192

#24. Brecksville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,656

#23. Strongsville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 46,022

#22. Cleveland Heights

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 44,694

#21. Twinsburg

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 19,346

#20. Reminderville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 5,370

#19. Highland Heights

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 8,619

#18. Avon

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 25,082

#17. Oberlin

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 8,054

#16. University Heights

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 13,508

#15. Chagrin Falls

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,209

#14. Orange

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,448

#13. Moreland Hills

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,442

#12. Fairlawn

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 7,689

#11. Lakewood

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 50,229

#10. Broadview Heights

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 19,768

#9. Beachwood

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,850

#8. Westlake

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 34,036

#7. Bay Village

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 15,992

#6. Solon

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 23,970

#5. Rocky River

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 21,490

#4. Hudson

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 23,007

#3. South Russell

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 3,972

#2. Shaker Heights

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 29,004

#1. Pepper Pike

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,807