Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Groveport

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: C

- Population: 5,916

#24. Grove City

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 41,831

#23. Pataskala

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 18,049

#22. Etna

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,341

#21. Lithopolis

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,344

#20. Columbus

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 906,480

#19. Sunbury

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 7,335

#18. Plain City

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 3,712

#17. Canal Winchester

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 9,659

#16. Huber Ridge

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 4,311

#15. Galena

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 1,427

#14. Johnstown

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 5,247

#13. Delaware

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 43,168

#12. Pickerington

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 23,828

#11. Minerva Park

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 2,095

#10. Gahanna

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 35,438

#9. Hilliard

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 36,560

#8. Westerville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 38,543

#7. Grandview Heights

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 8,422

#6. New Albany

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 10,524

#5. Dublin

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 49,031

#4. Worthington

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 14,754

#3. Powell

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 14,229

#2. Bexley

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,324

#1. Upper Arlington

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 36,319