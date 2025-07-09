Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Columbus metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Groveport
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: C
- Population: 5,916
#24. Grove City
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 41,831
#23. Pataskala
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B-
- Population: 18,049
#22. Etna
- Niche grade: B
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,341
#21. Lithopolis
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 2,344
#20. Columbus
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: C+
- Population: 906,480
#19. Sunbury
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 7,335
#18. Plain City
- Niche grade: B+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 3,712
#17. Canal Winchester
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 9,659
#16. Huber Ridge
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 4,311
#15. Galena
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 1,427
#14. Johnstown
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 5,247
#13. Delaware
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 43,168
#12. Pickerington
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 23,828
#11. Minerva Park
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 2,095
#10. Gahanna
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 35,438
#9. Hilliard
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 36,560
#8. Westerville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 38,543
#7. Grandview Heights
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 8,422
#6. New Albany
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 10,524
#5. Dublin
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 49,031
#4. Worthington
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 14,754
#3. Powell
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 14,229
#2. Bexley
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,324
#1. Upper Arlington
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 36,319