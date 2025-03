Best places to live in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Massachusetts.

An ideal town or neighborhood looks different for everyone.

Those who can't get enough of the outdoors may prioritize proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches, while parents are looking for places with top-ranked schools for their children. Culture lovers might want to live in a city with museums and art walks, whereas sports fans look for professional or college sports teams nearby.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Ohio using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums.

Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

CORRECTION: A previously published version of this piece, in some cases, incorrectly listed private schools as public schools.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#30. Solon, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 165

- Population: 24,053

- Median household income: $128,470

- Median home value: $366,900 (85% own)

- Median rent: $1,335 (15% rent)

- Top public schools: Solon High School (grade A+), Solon Middle School (grade A+), Parkside Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Western Reserve Academy (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#29. South Russell, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 237

- Population: 3,966

- Median household income: $175,343

- Median home value: $387,600 (97% own)

- Median rent: $1,882 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Chagrin Falls High School (grade A), Chagrin Falls Middle School (grade A), Chagrin Falls Intermediate Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Gilmour Academy (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#28. Springboro, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,979

- Population: 19,218

- Median household income: $113,182

- Median home value: $298,400 (87% own)

- Median rent: $1,440 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Dayton Regional STEM School (grade A+), Centerville High School (grade A), Springboro Junior High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Miami Valley School (grade A+), Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (grade A), Archbishop Alter High School (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#27. Strongsville, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,789

- Population: 46,165

- Median household income: $101,176

- Median home value: $259,200 (83% own)

- Median rent: $1,191 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: Menlo Park Academy (grade A), Kinsner Elementary School (grade A), Surrarrer Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Saint Ignatius High School (grade A+), St. Edward High School (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#26. Sylvania, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,341

- Population: 19,042

- Median household income: $86,048

- Median home value: $216,000 (77% own)

- Median rent: $904 (23% rent)

- Top public schools: Hull Prairie Intermediate School (grade A), Highland Elementary School (grade A minus), Maplewood Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (grade A+), St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy (grade A), Notre Dame Academy (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

F8 studio // Shutterstock

#25. Terrace Park, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,138

- Population: 2,150

- Median household income: $198,000

- Median home value: $582,100 (98% own)

- Median rent: $1,750 (2% rent)

- Top public schools: Mariemont Junior High School (grade A+), Mariemont High School (grade A+), Terrace Park Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#24. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 622

- Population: 6,051

- Median household income: $218,073

- Median home value: $1,102,600 (97% own)

- Median rent: $1,174 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (grade A+), Sycamore High School (grade A+), Sycamore Junior High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#23. Turpin Hills, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 2,039

- Population: 5,831

- Median household income: $145,817

- Median home value: $388,300 (85% own)

- Median rent: $1,058 (15% rent)

- Top public schools: Turpin High School (grade A), Ayer Elementary School (grade A), Wilson Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#22. Twinsburg, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,995

- Population: 19,291

- Median household income: $91,554

- Median home value: $272,800 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,192 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Geo G. Dodge Elementary School (grade A), Samuel Bissell Elementary School (grade A), Twinsburg High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Western Reserve Academy (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. University Heights, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,192

- Population: 13,649

- Median household income: $91,960

- Median home value: $209,800 (65% own)

- Median rent: $1,274 (35% rent)

- Top public schools: Cleveland Heights High School (grade B minus), T-Squared Honors Academy (grade B minus), Canterbury Elementary School (grade C+)

- Top private schools: University School (grade A+), Hawken School (grade A+), Laurel School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#20. Upper Arlington, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 334

- Population: 36,500

- Median household income: $144,705

- Median home value: $526,800 (79% own)

- Median rent: $1,423 (21% rent)

- Top public schools: Dublin Coffman High School (grade A+), Metro Early College High School (grade A), John Sells Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+), Bishop Hartley High School (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#19. Westerville, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,659

- Population: 38,911

- Median household income: $103,617

- Median home value: $320,500 (75% own)

- Median rent: $1,361 (25% rent)

- Top public schools: Olentangy Berlin High School (grade A), Metro Early College High School (grade A), Orange High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

imtmphoto // Shutterstock

#18. Westlake, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 595

- Population: 34,027

- Median household income: $103,658

- Median home value: $310,600 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,387 (28% rent)

- Top public schools: Menlo Park Academy (grade A), Lee Burneson Middle School (grade A), Westlake Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (grade A+), Saint Ignatius High School (grade A+), St. Edward High School (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

oneinchpunch // Shutterstock

#17. Wetherington, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 2,163

- Population: 1,237

- Median household income: $188,368

- Median home value: $598,300 (86% own)

- Median rent: $1,386 (14% rent)

- Top public schools: Hopewell Early Childhood School (grade A), Lakota East High School (grade A), Union Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The Schilling School for Gifted Children (grade A+), Archbishop Moeller High School (grade A), Liberty Bible Academy (grade A)

(Stacker/Stacker)

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#16. Worthington, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 375

- Population: 14,997

- Median household income: $119,408

- Median home value: $378,200 (82% own)

- Median rent: $1,155 (18% rent)

- Top public schools: Olentangy Berlin High School (grade A), Metro Early College High School (grade A), Columbus Preparatory Academy (grade A)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#15. Wyoming, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 417

- Population: 8,720

- Median household income: $137,917

- Median home value: $376,600 (90% own)

- Median rent: $1,243 (10% rent)

- Top public schools: Wyoming High School (grade A+), Wyoming Middle School (grade A), Hilltop Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Akarawut // Shutterstock

#14. Yellow Springs, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 849

- Population: 3,739

- Median household income: $77,750

- Median home value: $271,400 (68% own)

- Median rent: $784 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Dayton Regional STEM School (grade A+), Global Impact STEM Academy (grade A minus), Mills Lawn Elementary School (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Archbishop Carroll High School (grade A), Christian Fellowship School (grade A minus), Legacy Christian Academy (grade A minus)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Josep Suria // Shutterstock

#13. Clifton, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 2,182

- Population: 8,311

- Median household income: $80,686

- Median home value: $398,404 (37% own)

- Median rent: $832 (63% rent)

- Top public schools: Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (grade A minus), Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

BAZA Production // Shutterstock

#12. Gambier, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,954

- Population: data not available

- Median household income: data not available

- Median home value: data not available (data not available own)

- Median rent: data not available (data not available rent)

- Top public schools:

- Top private schools:

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#11. Pendleton, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,922

- Population: 1,134

- Median household income: $76,196

- Median home value: $480,300 (31% own)

- Median rent: $1,169 (69% rent)

- Top public schools: Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (grade A minus), Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati (grade B+)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

NDAB Creativity // Shutterstock

#10. Mt. Lookout, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,798

- Population: data not available

- Median household income: data not available

- Median home value: data not available (data not available own)

- Median rent: data not available (data not available rent)

- Top public schools:

- Top private schools:

(Stacker/Stacker)

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#9. Oakley, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,649

- Population: 11,800

- Median household income: $96,749

- Median home value: $340,055 (42% own)

- Median rent: $1,383 (58% rent)

- Top public schools: Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (grade A minus), Kilgour Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock

#8. New Bremen, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,646

- Population: 2,846

- Median household income: $85,238

- Median home value: $208,500 (78% own)

- Median rent: $740 (22% rent)

- Top public schools: Minster Elementary School (grade A), New Bremen Elementary School (grade A), Minster Junior/Senior High School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Lehman Catholic High School (grade A minus), Christian Academy Schools (grade B+), Holy Rosary Elementary School (grade unavailable)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacek Chabraszewski // Shutterstock

#7. Clintonville, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,634

- Population: 17,730

- Median household income: $106,562

- Median home value: $368,568 (64% own)

- Median rent: $1,238 (36% rent)

- Top public schools: Metro Early College High School (grade A), Columbus Preparatory Academy (grade A), Arts & College Preparatory Academy (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Northwest Columbus, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,525

- Population: 85,210

- Median household income: $93,022

- Median home value: $282,828 (48% own)

- Median rent: $1,360 (52% rent)

- Top public schools: Dublin Coffman High School (grade A+), Indian Run Elementary School (grade A), Metro Early College High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Downtown, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,448

- Population: 5,536

- Median household income: $103,675

- Median home value: $397,961 (12% own)

- Median rent: $1,759 (88% rent)

- Top public schools: Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (grade A minus), Summit Academy Transition High School - Cincinnati (grade B+)

- Top private schools: The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+), St. Xavier High School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Far North, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,446

- Population: 33,207

- Median household income: $89,502

- Median home value: $254,090 (39% own)

- Median rent: $1,418 (61% rent)

- Top public schools: Olentangy Berlin High School (grade A), Olentangy Meadows Elementary School (grade A), Metro Early College High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Columbus Academy (grade A+), The Wellington School (grade A+), Columbus School for Girls (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Laura Beach // Shutterstock

#3. Hyde Park, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 1,207

- Population: 13,604

- Median household income: $129,860

- Median home value: $529,336 (59% own)

- Median rent: $1,275 (41% rent)

- Top public schools: Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (grade A minus), Kilgour Elementary School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mila Supinskaya Glashchenko // Shutterstock

#2. East Walnut Hills, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 810

- Population: 4,232

- Median household income: $76,584

- Median home value: $330,596 (55% own)

- Median rent: $1,003 (45% rent)

- Top public schools: Walnut Hills High School (grade A+), Spencer Center for Gifted and Exceptional Students (grade A minus), Hyde Park School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: Cincinnati Country Day School (grade A+), The Seven Hills School (grade A+), The Summit Country Day School (grade A+)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Kneschke // Shutterstock

#1. Granville, Ohio

- Overall Rank: 458

- Population: 5,778

- Median household income: $124,255

- Median home value: $444,300 (76% own)

- Median rent: $1,068 (24% rent)

- Top public schools: Granville Middle School (grade A), Granville High School (grade A), Granville Intermediate School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Licking County Christian Academy (grade B+), Liberty Christian Academy (grade B+), Newark Catholic High School (grade B)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 42 states.