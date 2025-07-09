Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Toledo metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Toledo metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Walbridge

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,027

#24. Millbury

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 1,198

#23. Whiteford Township

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,593

#22. Oak Harbor

- Niche grade: B

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,555

#21. Delta

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,728

#20. Genoa

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 2,011

#19. Rossford

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: C+

- Population: 6,315

#18. Wauseon

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 7,387

#17. Swanton

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 4,171

#16. Clyde

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 6,322

#15. Port Clinton

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 5,999

#14. Oregon

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 19,821

#13. Napoleon

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 8,561

#12. Holland

- Niche grade: B+

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,444

#11. Bowling Green

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 30,051

#10. Findlay

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 40,280

#9. Northwood

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 5,195

#8. Tiffin

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B-

- Population: 17,814

#7. Lambertville

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 9,708

#6. Whitehouse

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 4,757

#5. Waterville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 5,997

#4. Maumee

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 13,765

#3. Sylvania

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 19,038

#2. Perrysburg

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 25,065

#1. Ottawa Hills

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,796